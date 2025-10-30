Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:07 30.10.2025

Ukrainian soldiers advance another 200 m to 550 m on Dobropillia axis - Syrsky

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky has reported on the further advance of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the Dobropillia axis.

"The Dobropillia operation is ongoing. As of today, assault units in some directions have advanced another 200 m to 550 m," he said on Facebook.

According to the commander-in-chief, during this operation, a total of 186.8 sq km of Ukrainian territory was liberated, 246.8 sq km were cleared of enemy sabotage groups.

"I thank all the soldiers, sergeants and officers who are beating the enemy, professionally performing their tasks. We are restraining the enemy by all available methods. We continue to work for a common goal," he said.

