Ukrainian airborne forces liberate Kucheriv Yar in Donetsk region

The Command of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported the liberation of the settlement of Kucheriv Yar in Dobropillia axis.

"Units of the Airborne Assault Forces, in particular the 132nd separate reconnaissance battalion of the Airborne Assault Forces, liberated the settlement of Kucheriv Yar in Dobropillia axis," the forces said.

It is noted that during the operation over 50 enemy people were taken prisoner.

"Ukrainian soldiers installed the Ukrainian flag in the liberated village – a symbol of the return of life, freedom and strength of spirit. Step by step, Ukraine is returning its own," the Airborne Assault Forces said.