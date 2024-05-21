Economy

21:03 21.05.2024

DTEK Kyiv Regional Electric Grids receives record number of applications for connection to power grid – CEO

2 min read
Since the beginning of 2024, DTEK Kyiv Regional Electric Grids company has received a record 11,000 applications from the population and business for connection to the power grid, and as part of the working group of Kyiv Regional Military Administration, it is studying the possibilities of connecting powerful gas turbine units in the region, company's CEO Vitali Shaida said.

"Over four months, our company received approximately 11,000 applications for technical conditions for connection. It is difficult to say how many of them involve connecting generating installations. But in any case, such a number of applications is, perhaps, a record for the last five years. This there are a lot of requests," he told Energoreform while visiting an exhibition of artifacts of damage and restoration of grids in Irpin, Kyiv region.

According to him, this situation indicates the activation of business and the population in need of new energy capacities.

He said consumers can order a connection of a certain power for different purposes, including for the subsequent installation of generating units.

"We are trying to provide for everyone, issue technical specifications on time, and implement them accordingly," Shaida said.

Regarding the prospects for connecting gas turbine units, the head of DTEK Kyiv Regional Electric Grids company said Kyiv Regional Military Administration has now created a corresponding working group where this issue is being carefully studied.

"We actually meet weekly, discuss this or that site, go out and look together with gas workers and businesses to see where and in what areas this can be done," he said.

"If we take gas-generating installations, then, of course, the question here is not only and not so much whether the network can withstand it. We must understand where it is possible to supply it. In particular, there must be gas of a certain pressure. If all these conditions exist, then, of course, we will do everything to connect this generation," the company's CEO said.

At the same time, he said the issue of installing gas generation will be resolved both at the expense of business and certain government programs.

Tags: #electric #power

