Passenger EV segment in Ukraine up 90% in Sept, share of new cars rises to 17%

The total volume of Ukraine's passenger electric vehicle (EV) segment – including imports of new and used cars as well as domestic resales – reached 12,100 units in September 2025, up 1.9 times from September 2024 and 5.9% higher than in August 2025, according to the Automotive Market Research Institute.

"This once again marks a historic record for our market. The main drivers are threefold: higher fuel prices at filling stations, the general upward trend in interest in EVs (driven by better performance and lower market prices), and the approaching introduction of VAT on EV imports from January 1, 2026," the Institute noted on its website.

Experts reported that total battery electric vehicle (BEV) additions (new + used) for January–September 2025 amounted to 55,400 units, compared to 52,100 units for all of 2024.

Given this pace, experts forecast that another 27,000 EVs (including 7,000 new) will be imported in October–December, bringing the total for the year to around 82,000 units.

In the segment structure for September:

Imported used EVs made up 53.4% of the total, up 4.7 pp year-on-year; their import volume more than doubled from September 2024 to 6,473 units.

Domestic BEV resales accounted for 29.3% (down 9.1 pp), totaling 3,552 units, a 44.4% increase year-on-year.

New EVs reached a 17.2% share (up 4.3 pp), or 2,088 units, representing a 2.5-fold increase.

"This is a new record for first-time registrations of new electric vehicles – over two thousand in a single month, something that has never happened before," the report said.

The Ukrautoprom association also noted on Monday via Telegram that new electric vehicles accounted for one-third of all passenger car sales in September, compared to 15.3% a year earlier.