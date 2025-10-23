Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:36 23.10.2025

Office of IT group FRACTAL damaged in strike on kindergarden in Kharkiv

The office of the IT company group FRACTAL was damaged in the enemy strike on a kindergarden the Ukrainian city of in Kharkiv on October 22, company founder Artem Borodatiuk reported.

"My condolences to everyone who suffered or lost loved ones as a result of today’s Russian attacks. The strike on the garden also damaged FRACTAL’s Kharkiv office. This is the third time the enemy has hit it, but this time was the worst. Fortunately, all our employees are safe," Borodatiuk wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to him, the photos show an office that is now unfit for work.

"What’s irreparable is that a person who was nearby at the moment of impact was killed, and for everyone who survived this tragedy, including 48 children, this horrifying memory will remain for life," Borodatiuk said.

As reported, rescuers fully extinguished fires that broke out after Russian drone strikes on a private kindergarten and nearby houses in Kharkiv.

About 60 personnel and 13 units of equipment from the State Emergency Service (SES) were involved in the response, including psychologists, bomb disposal experts, and canine units. Police officers, medics, volunteers, and municipal services also worked at the site.

As a result of the drone attack, one person was killed and nine others were injured.

