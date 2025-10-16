Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:17 16.10.2025

FRACTAL implements consolidated treasury with IT-Enterprise, achieves annual savings of UAH 1.7 mln

2 min read
FRACTAL implements consolidated treasury with IT-Enterprise, achieves annual savings of UAH 1.7 mln

The FRACTAL Group of Companies (formerly Netpeak Group), together with the Ukrainian IT company IT-Enterprise, implemented a consolidated treasury system that manages all financial transactions, and integrates with international payment systems and banks around the world. The system allows for approximately UAH 1.65 million ($40,000) in savings per year due to process automation.

"It is important for us to have a real-time, consolidated view of the entire group’s finances. For this reason, we have implemented a consolidated treasury based on IT-Enterprise’s ERP system, which allows us to centrally manage all cash flows and reconcile payments," Artem Borodatiuk, founder of the FRACTAL group of companies, said in a press release.

The release notes that implementing the consolidated treasury made it possible to create a process that tracks payments from application to confirmation and report generation.

"Our task is to provide clients with stable and effective automation products. Now, anyone who submits a payment request can see its status in real time, from submission to payment," says Oleh Scherbatenko, the CEO and founder of IT-Enterprise.

The FRACTAL group of companies unites 25 businesses in various areas: venture builders – Kiss My Apps and Tonti Laguna Group; a group of digital agencies – Netpeak Agencies Group; a group of social projects – 31 Group; SaaS companies – Serpstat, Ringostat, AcademyOcean, and Finerd; consulting companies – Netpeak Core, Netpeak Talent, and Netpeak New; a digital marketing agency – Inweb; and a career development company in the digital sphere, Choice 31.

FRACTAL declares its goal to increase the total income of the group to 1% of Ukraine’s GDP.

The Ukrainian IT product company IT-Enterprise carries out digital transformation of the real sector of the economy. Among its clients are Interpipe, Nibulon, DTEK, Public Broadcasting, the Come back Alive Foundation, Raiffeisen Bank, Ukrnafta, Ukrzaliznytsia and others. The IT company has been operating on the market for over 35 years.

Tags: #fractal #it_enterprise

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's unmet external financing needs for 2026-2027 is about $60 bln – Finance Minister

Inflation in Sept amounted to 0.3%, decreasing to 11.9% year-on-year - Statistics Service

Ukraine plans to increase gas imports by about 30% due to Russian attacks – energy minister

Govt to maintain fixed price for natural gas for household consumers – Zelenskyy

NBU head views intl financial support for Ukraine as payment for export of security services

LATEST

CEO of Philip Morris Ukraine: Vaping liquid sales ban drives growth in shadow market, resulting in UAH 5 bln in tax losses

Ukrnafta explores 1,330 sq km of areas in three years using 3D seismic exploration

Ukraine's unmet external financing needs for 2026-2027 is about $60 bln – Finance Minister

Naftogaz supervisory board member Boyko does not deny reports of 60% drop in daily gas output after Russian attack

Rada committee backs return of 50% bank profit tax in 2026

Ukraine, EU decide to cut tariffs, raise export quotas for agricultural products

Number of insurers, banks in Ukraine unchanged in Sept

Oschadbank finances 100 MW of electricity generation for MSMEs

NBU changes rules of reserving to stimulate long-term financing

NBU allows banks to use forecast data when assessing borrowers from frontline regions

AD
AD