USA will receive certain types of Ukrainian drones – Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian team is ready to discuss drone cooperation with the United States, and the American side will receive certain types of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes.

"The teams are working on the issue of drones, but even before my arrival in Washington, the Ukrainian team was already here. We are holding discussions, we are open to dialogue, and I believe the United States will receive certain types of drones," Zelenskyy said during a press briefing in Washington following his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Earlier, the head of state said that thousands of drones and missiles are needed to destroy military targets. Ukraine has thousands of domestically produced drones, while the United States has Tomahawk missiles, which can be used in combination.

"If you want to hit a military target, you need thousands of drones. They are used together with such missiles. Ukraine has thousands of our own drones, but we don't have Tomahawks. That's why we need Tomahawks. But the United States has very powerful production capabilities, and the United States has Tomahawks and other missiles, very powerful ones, but they can also have our thousands of drones," Zelenskyy said before the start of his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.