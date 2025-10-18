Zelenskyy meets with heads of American think tanks

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that he met with heads of American think tanks in the United States.

"We discussed the battlefield and the steps that can bring us closer to a guaranteed peace. Many think tank representatives are already working with our people and our military to find effective solutions. We appreciate this and count on continued support," the president wrote in the Telegram channel on Saturday.

He thanked the think tank representatives "for a meaningful discussion and insightful ideas," for the sincere support for Ukraine and its people.