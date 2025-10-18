Zelenskyy: Ukraine, USA, EU, European countries to coordinate further steps at level of security advisors

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that following his conversations with the leaders of several European countries and the leadership of the United States, EU, and NATO, the parties agreed to further coordination at the level of security advisors.

"Our national security advisors will discuss the next steps. We are coordinating our positions," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy said that the main priority now is to protect as many lives as possible, guarantee security for Ukraine, and strengthen all of us in Europe.

Among the European leaders present were the leaders of the U.K., Germany, Italy, Finland, Norway, and Poland, as well as the leaders of the European Union and the NATO Secretary General.