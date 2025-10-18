Zelenskyy on conversation with Trump: We count on U.S. pressure on Russia

Following a meeting with his American counterpart, Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he counts on U.S. pressure on Russia.

"Over two hours of a pointed conversation with the President of the United States that can really help bring this war closer to an end… Russia must end the aggression it started and continues to deliberately prolong. We count on the United States' pressure," he wrote on Telegram.

Zelenskyy said that they discussed all key issues: Ukraine's positions on the battlefield, long-range capabilities and air defense, and, of course, diplomatic prospects.