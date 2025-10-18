Trump calls on Zelenskyy, Putin to make deal: stop where they are, both claim victory, and let history decide

U.S. President Donald Trump called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin to strike a deal: stop where they are, both claim victory, and let history judge.

"The meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine was very interesting and cordial, but I told him, as I likewise strongly suggested to President Putin, that it is time to stop the killing and make a DEAL!" Trump wrote on TruthSocial.

He said that "enough blood has been shed, with property lines being defined by War and Guts." "They should stop where they are. Let both claim victory, let history decide! No more shooting, no more death, no more vast and unsustainable sums of money spent. This is a war that would have never started if I were president. Thousands of people being slaughtered every week – NO MORE, GO HOME TO YOUR FAMILIES IN PEACE!" Trump said.

After meeting with Trump, Zelenskyy agreed with this proposal. "We should stop where we are now. Trump is right. And then start talking about how to take steps toward long-term peace," the Ukrainian president said at a briefing.