Zelenskyy-Trump: Putin not ready to end war, but Russia not succeeding on battlefield

Vladimir Putin is not ready to end this war, but with the help of the United States it can be stopped, the Russians are not succeeding on the battlefield, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Once again, my congratulation with your successful ceasefire in the Middle East… I think this is an impetus for ending Russia's war against Ukraine. I think that – yes, we understand that Putin is not ready – I think he is not ready, but I am confident that with your help we can stop this war. And we really need it. We see that they do not have successful steps on the battlefield, and that is good," Zelenskyy said before the start of the meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Ukrainian head of state noted that the Russian army is suffering heavy losses, and Russia is also suffering heavy losses in its economy. He thanked Trump for the opportunity to meet with major American energy companies, as well as military and technical companies.

"We talked about air defense, and I want to share with you the details of where we are now," Zelenskyy said, addressing Trump.