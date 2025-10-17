Zelenskyy arrives at White House, met by Trump

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, where he was met by U.S. President Donald Trump.

This became known from broadcasts conducted by the U.S. media.

The meeting, according to media reports, is to take place in the format of a bilateral lunch.

Earlier, U.S. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reported on Trump's intention to discuss with Zelenskyy an opportunity of meeting with Vladimir Putin in Budapest, about which they reached a preliminary agreement during a call on Thursday.

In addition, the topic of conversation during the leaders' meeting should be the possibility of transferring Tomahawk missiles to the United States.