Airborne Assault Corps: Enemy saboteurs infiltrate Pokrovsk, shoot civilians; 600 occupiers eliminated since early Oct

Cases of infiltration of sabotage and reconnaissance groups of Russian occupiers into the town of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region are sometimes recorded and accompanied by crimes against the civilian population, but the Ukrainian military detects and destroys the enemy in the town.

"Unfortunately, a violation of international humanitarian law is recorded by the Russians, who resort to shooting civilians in Pokrovsk," the Seventh Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said on Facebook on Friday.

It is reported that, despite the difficult situation, the defenders of Pokrovsk continue to restrain the enemy and make every effort to stabilize the situation, taking into account the available forces and means and given the priority of preserving the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.

"In general, since the beginning of October, the defenders of Pokrovsk have already destroyed almost 600 occupiers, over 300 have been wounded. The defense forces have shot down and 'landed' more than 1,750 enemy strike drones of various types, shot down 74 reconnaissance and strike UAV wings, eliminated or damaged 11 drone launch points," the corps said.

It is reported that on Thursday, the occupiers tried to use the worsening weather conditions and penetrate into Novopavlivka to the southeast of Pokrovsk, but the enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups were destroyed and the settlement was cleared, the situation is under the AFU's control.

In the defense zone of the Seventh Rapid Reaction Corps, the situation south of Pokrovsk remains the most difficult, where the enemy is trying to turn the village of Zvirove into a "gray zone." "Currently, the occupiers do not have full control over this area, our units are present here and are repelling them," the corps said.

It is also reported that the enemy has significantly increased the number of strikes with guided bombs on Ukrainian logistics using tactical aviation, which is inaccessible to tactical-level air defense systems. "In total, since the beginning of the month, the occupiers have carried out 121 air strikes. The largest number was on October 12. On this day, the Russians carried out 19 air strikes, most of which were in the area of ​​the settlement of Hrishyne. In one air strike, planes usually launch four guided bombs, each weighing 250 kg. The concentration of aviation efforts in Pokrovsk axis is carried out due to the reduction of strikes in other areas of the front," the corps said.