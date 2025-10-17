Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:36 17.10.2025

Kremlin says Putin-Trump could take place within two weeks or a little later

1 min read
Kremlin says Putin-Trump could take place within two weeks or a little later
Photo: https://www.foxnews.com

US President Donald Trump's remarks about a possible meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin within two weeks symbolize a shared understanding of the need to not postpone negotiations, Putin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, said.

"It could indeed take place within two weeks or a little later. There's a general understanding that nothing should be put off," Peskov told reporters on Friday.

According to him, Moscow put forward the initiative to hold a high-level conversation with Washington in connection with US President Donald Trump's success in the Middle East peace process.

Responding to a follow-up question about whether the phone call between Putin and Trump had reduced the threat of Tomahawk missiles being delivered to Ukraine, Peskov said: "We should probably ask our American counterparts about that."

Tags: #putin #trump #meeting

MORE ABOUT

18:06 17.10.2025
Press Secretary: Trump to discuss with Zelenskyy opportunity of meeting with Putin in Budapest

Press Secretary: Trump to discuss with Zelenskyy opportunity of meeting with Putin in Budapest

14:24 17.10.2025
Zelenskyy ready to meet with Putin in any place in the world other than in Russia or Belarus – Yermak

Zelenskyy ready to meet with Putin in any place in the world other than in Russia or Belarus – Yermak

10:38 17.10.2025
Zelenskyy: We expect from our meeting with Trump that momentum that succeeded in Middle East will help end Russia's war against Ukraine

Zelenskyy: We expect from our meeting with Trump that momentum that succeeded in Middle East will help end Russia's war against Ukraine

10:06 17.10.2025
Zelenskyy-Trump meeting scheduled for 20:00 Kyiv time

Zelenskyy-Trump meeting scheduled for 20:00 Kyiv time

09:28 17.10.2025
Orban says preparations for Trump-Putin meeting in Hungary already underway

Orban says preparations for Trump-Putin meeting in Hungary already underway

09:09 17.10.2025
Trump eyes Putin meeting in Hungary within two weeks

Trump eyes Putin meeting in Hungary within two weeks

18:48 16.10.2025
Trump announces start of conversation with Putin, to report contents

Trump announces start of conversation with Putin, to report contents

17:49 16.10.2025
Trump and Putin to hold phone talk on Thurs – media

Trump and Putin to hold phone talk on Thurs – media

09:11 16.10.2025
Trump to discuss Zelenskyy's plan to go on offensive against Russia

Trump to discuss Zelenskyy's plan to go on offensive against Russia

21:15 15.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Meeting agenda with Trump is very meaningful

Zelenskyy: Meeting agenda with Trump is very meaningful

HOT NEWS

Ukraine awaiting US decision on Tomahawk – Yermak

Defense Forces successfully stop enemy's spring-summer offensive campaign – Syrsky

Zelenskyy: We expect from our meeting with Trump that momentum that succeeded in Middle East will help end Russia's war against Ukraine

Emergency power outages in Kyiv, several regions – DTEK, regional energy company

Zelenskyy meets with Raytheon to bolster Ukraine's air defense

LATEST

Finland sends Ukraine 30th defense aid package worth nearly EUR 52 mln

Fico: Slovakia open to good ties with all willing partners, incl Russia

Ukraine's SOF hit oil depot, Gvardeysky plant's budgetary institution in Crimea

Slovakia to supply EUR 500,000-worth power equipment, allocate EUR 300,000 for school shelters in Ukraine

Rada delegation to NATO PA: Issue of supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles to be put on hold

Ukrainian Parliament's Budget Committee recommends including military pay raise in 2026 draft budget – MP

Ukrainian PM to Slovak PM: We are facing difficult winter, counting on your support

Ukraine and Slovakia agree on technical and financial cooperation

Ukrainian Defense Minister discusses shipping security, cooperation under SAFE initiative with Bulgarian Defense Minister

Polish court blocks extradition of Ukrainian in Nord Stream investigation

AD
AD