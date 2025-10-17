Kremlin says Putin-Trump could take place within two weeks or a little later

Photo: https://www.foxnews.com

US President Donald Trump's remarks about a possible meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin within two weeks symbolize a shared understanding of the need to not postpone negotiations, Putin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, said.

"It could indeed take place within two weeks or a little later. There's a general understanding that nothing should be put off," Peskov told reporters on Friday.

According to him, Moscow put forward the initiative to hold a high-level conversation with Washington in connection with US President Donald Trump's success in the Middle East peace process.

Responding to a follow-up question about whether the phone call between Putin and Trump had reduced the threat of Tomahawk missiles being delivered to Ukraine, Peskov said: "We should probably ask our American counterparts about that."