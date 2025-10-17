Interfax-Ukraine
10:38 17.10.2025

Zelenskyy: We expect from our meeting with Trump that momentum that succeeded in Middle East will help end Russia's war against Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made several statements after arriving in the United States. He published them on his official Telegram channel an hour after the plane landed.

“Already in Washington. Today, I am having meetings with representatives of defense companies – producers of powerful weapons that can definitely strengthen our protection. In particular, we will discuss additional supplies of air defense systems. I will also meet today with representatives of American energy companies. Now, as Russia is betting on terror against our energy sector and carrying out daily strikes, we are working to ensure Ukraine’s resilience,” Zelenskyy announced.

“Tomorrow, a meeting with President Trump is scheduled – and we expect that the momentum of curbing terror and war that succeeded in the Middle East will help to end Russia’s war against Ukraine. Putin is certainly no braver than Hamas or any other terrorist. The language of strength and justice will inevitably work against Russia as well. We can already see that Moscow is rushing to resume dialogue as soon as it hears about Tomahawks,” Zelenskyy stated.

