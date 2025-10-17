Interfax-Ukraine
10:06 17.10.2025

Zelenskyy-Trump meeting scheduled for 20:00 Kyiv time

Zelenskyy-Trump meeting scheduled for 20:00 Kyiv time
Photo: president.gov.ua

The meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, scheduled for October 17, is due to take place at 20:00 Kyiv time, the Roll Call portal has reported.

According to the portal, the meeting between the presidents is scheduled at 13:00 (20:00 Kyiv time). A bilateral lunch with the presidents is scheduled 15 minutes after the meeting.

It is also noted that Trump is scheduled to depart from Washington to Florida at 15:00 (22:00 Kyiv time).

Tags: #zelenskyy #trump

