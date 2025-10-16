Ukrainian delegation, Chairman of US House Financial Services Committee discuss steps to force Russia to stop war – Yermak

Photo: https://t.me/ermaka2022

The Ukrainian delegation in Washington held a meeting with Chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, Congressman French Hill, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said.

"It was a frank conversation about how to force the aggressor to stop the war. The congressman noted: the current sanctions are not enough to break the backbone of the Russian economy. The shadow fleet allows the Kremlin to finance the war by selling oil bypassing restrictions. Petrodollars continue to turn into missiles flying to Ukrainian cities," Yermak said in the Telegram channel on Thursday.

The congressman also said that U.S. President Donald Trump is ready for decisive action, but a significant effect can only be achieved by acting synchronously with Europe.

In addition, Hill supported the EU's idea of ​​providing Ukraine with a loan for the purchase of weapons using frozen Russian assets, which will be returned only after Russia pays war reparations.