Kubilius: Defence Roadmap 2030 pledges to enact law on reparations for Ukraine by late 2025

Photo: LRT nuotr.

European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius says that the Defence Readiness Roadmap 2030 includes a provision requiring the adoption of a law on reparation loans for Ukraine using the Russian immobilized assets by the end of this year.

Kubilius said this on Thursday in Brussels at a press conference, talking about the Defence Roadmap 2030 proposed by the European Commission.

According to him, the Roadmap makes a very important promise: the law on reparations will be implemented by the end of 2025. Ukraine is ready to assist with its expertise and proven combat experience, he said.

The European Commissioner also announced plans for the Roadmap to implement flagship initiatives on drone defence and eastern surveillance together with Ukraine. These are projects that can be started immediately to learn how to achieve success. They can be implemented together with Ukraine, Kubilius said.