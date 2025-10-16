Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:24 16.10.2025

Kubilius: Defence Roadmap 2030 pledges to enact law on reparations for Ukraine by late 2025

1 min read
Kubilius: Defence Roadmap 2030 pledges to enact law on reparations for Ukraine by late 2025
Photo: LRT nuotr.

European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius says that the Defence Readiness Roadmap 2030 includes a provision requiring the adoption of a law on reparation loans for Ukraine using the Russian immobilized assets by the end of this year.

Kubilius said this on Thursday in Brussels at a press conference, talking about the Defence Roadmap 2030 proposed by the European Commission.

According to him, the Roadmap makes a very important promise: the law on reparations will be implemented by the end of 2025. Ukraine is ready to assist with its expertise and proven combat experience, he said.

The European Commissioner also announced plans for the Roadmap to implement flagship initiatives on drone defence and eastern surveillance together with Ukraine. These are projects that can be started immediately to learn how to achieve success. They can be implemented together with Ukraine, Kubilius said.

Tags: #roadmap #kubilius

MORE ABOUT

14:26 13.10.2025
European defense roadmap to be presented in EU this week - Kallas

European defense roadmap to be presented in EU this week - Kallas

16:27 07.03.2025
Umerov, Kubilius discuss initiatives for financing Ukraine's army, procurement of defense products

Umerov, Kubilius discuss initiatives for financing Ukraine's army, procurement of defense products

15:00 22.01.2025
Poroshenko, Kubilius discuss in Brussels strengthening of EU's role in ensuring Ukraine's victory

Poroshenko, Kubilius discuss in Brussels strengthening of EU's role in ensuring Ukraine's victory

19:38 01.10.2024
Poroshenko, candidate for European Commissioner on Security Kubilius discuss Ukraine’s defense needs

Poroshenko, candidate for European Commissioner on Security Kubilius discuss Ukraine’s defense needs

16:31 01.11.2021
Kubilius: EU, US should be present in formats for resolving conflict in Donbas

Kubilius: EU, US should be present in formats for resolving conflict in Donbas

14:25 01.11.2021
Integration to single market would bring Ukraine majority of real benefits of full membership in the EU - Kubilius

Integration to single market would bring Ukraine majority of real benefits of full membership in the EU - Kubilius

09:40 25.03.2021
Roadmap for implementing Minsk Agreements should be approved by Normandy Four leaders – Yermak

Roadmap for implementing Minsk Agreements should be approved by Normandy Four leaders – Yermak

17:51 25.01.2021
G7 Ambassadors present roadmap for judicial, anti-corruption reforms in Ukraine

G7 Ambassadors present roadmap for judicial, anti-corruption reforms in Ukraine

22:36 21.04.2019
New president of Ukraine should continue European way of country – ex-PM of Lithuania

New president of Ukraine should continue European way of country – ex-PM of Lithuania

16:55 10.05.2018
Poroshenko, Merkel, Macron discuss 'roadmap' for implementation of Minsk agreements

Poroshenko, Merkel, Macron discuss 'roadmap' for implementation of Minsk agreements

HOT NEWS

Ukrenergo applies emergency shutdowns in all regions of Ukraine

Trump announces start of conversation with Putin, to report contents

Enemy attacks one of training units of Ground Forces in rear: wounded and dead reported – Pivden Operational Command

Emergency outages canceled in Kyiv and regions as Prykarpattia introduces industrial schedules

Russia attacks with 357 weapons, 14 missiles and 37 drones score direct hits

LATEST

Orban confirms he is ready to host Trump-Putin meeting

Trump agrees to meet with Putin in Budapest to discuss ending the war in Ukraine

Azov shows footage of repelling massive mechanized enemy attack on Dobropillia

Trump finishes his talk with Putin, calling it ‘good and productive’

Ukrainian Defense Minister arrives in Luxembourg

Kellogg meets with Ukrainian delegation in Washington

Ukrainian delegation, Chairman of US House Financial Services Committee discuss steps to force Russia to stop war – Yermak

Sybiha briefs Serbian FM about consequences of Russian attacks

Ukrainian House opened in Brussels – dpty PM’s Office

Ukrenergo applies emergency shutdowns in all regions of Ukraine

AD
AD