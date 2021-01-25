Facts

17:51 25.01.2021

G7 Ambassadors present roadmap for judicial, anti-corruption reforms in Ukraine

3 min read
G7 Ambassadors present roadmap for judicial, anti-corruption reforms in Ukraine

The ambassadors of the G7 countries presented a list of priority measures that will restore public confidence in the Ukrainian judiciary and anti-corruption infrastructure.

"These priority measures reflect a comprehensive reform that is needed to strengthen the independence, accountability and virtue of the judiciary, and to ensure the restoration of the powers of anti-corruption institutions, which meets the expectations of the Ukrainian people," the document, published on the G7 ambassadors' page in Ukraine on Monday, said.

In particular, ambassadors believe that there is an urgent need to re-establish anti-corruption laws recently declared unconstitutional, with a sound legal framework, and to ensure that candidates for key positions in the judiciary and law enforcement are appointed transparently.

"We emphasize that while it is necessary to act quickly to repair the damage inflicted by the Constitutional Court of Ukraine upon Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions, it is equally critical to ensure that these institutions emerge from this crisis with the ability to carry out their missions effectively. In this regard, the provisions aimed at restoring liability for false or unfiled asset declarations adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on December 4 do not have a sufficiently deterrent effect and thus would not be an effective tool in preventing corruption," the G7 Ambassadors said in the document.

In particular, the ambassadors advise to temporarily and minimally increase in the decision-making quorum of the Constitutional Court; postpone ongoing selection procedures for the Constitutional Court judges until new selection rules are introduced; urgently establish a clear and transparent competitive selection process for the Constitutional Court judges with the meaningful participation of internationals in vetting all candidates; strengthen disciplinary proceedings and ethical requirements for judges of the Constitutional Court; mandate impartial open deliberation of cases and voting by Constitutional Court judges.

The diplomats recommended urgently reforming the High Council of Justice as a necessary precondition for judicial reform to be effective; establish an independent Ethics Commission that is empowered to vet current High Council of Justice members and submit a motion as necessary to dismiss High Council of Justice members to appointing bodies for their final decision; introduce a new transparent selection process for High Council of Justice members that ensures high ethical and integrity standards, with a meaningful role for international participants.

The Ethics Commission will create a pool of qualified, high-integrity candidates for the High Council of Justice from which appointing or electing bodies must choose.

Recommendations were also made to ensure a transparent reboot of the High Qualification Commission of Judges, with a meaningful role for international participants, involving an independent Selection Commission empowered to establish its own internal regulations for competitively selecting High Qualification Commission of Judges members.

It is also recommended to ensure the independence of the updated High Qualification Commission of Judges with the authority to approve its own rules of procedure and internal regulations; after ensuring the integrity of the High Council of Justice members and filling the vacant posts of judges in the courts of first instance and appeal by the commission, the High Qualification Commission of Judges should be integrated into the High Council of Justice in order to reduce the number of judicial self-governance institutions.

 

Tags: #g7 #roadmap
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:05 22.01.2021
G7 Ambassadors expect transparent selection of SAPO head, independence of anti-corruption agencies

G7 Ambassadors expect transparent selection of SAPO head, independence of anti-corruption agencies

12:36 11.01.2021
Group of Ambassadors of G7 countries will continue to support Ukraine in carrying out reforms stimulating economic development

Group of Ambassadors of G7 countries will continue to support Ukraine in carrying out reforms stimulating economic development

12:58 23.12.2020
G7 ambassadors hope Ukraine to follow the path of reforms

G7 ambassadors hope Ukraine to follow the path of reforms

13:38 22.12.2020
Shmyhal, G7, EU ambassadors discuss purchase of vaccine against COVID-19

Shmyhal, G7, EU ambassadors discuss purchase of vaccine against COVID-19

10:33 20.11.2020
G7 Ambassadors in Ukraine in favor of fair, transparent selection of new judges of Constitutional Court

G7 Ambassadors in Ukraine in favor of fair, transparent selection of new judges of Constitutional Court

16:14 19.11.2020
Zelensky at meeting with G7 ambassadors: We guarantee that NABU director will remain in his position after Dec 16

Zelensky at meeting with G7 ambassadors: We guarantee that NABU director will remain in his position after Dec 16

15:48 05.11.2020
G7 Ambassadors urge Ukraine to take quick action due to crisis in Constitutional Court

G7 Ambassadors urge Ukraine to take quick action due to crisis in Constitutional Court

18:23 30.10.2020
Yermak believes there is external interference in Constitutional Court's events – G7 Ambassadors' meeting

Yermak believes there is external interference in Constitutional Court's events – G7 Ambassadors' meeting

16:13 29.10.2020
Ambassadors of G7 countries to Ukraine alarmed by efforts to undo anti-corruption reform: Ukraine must not go back to past

Ambassadors of G7 countries to Ukraine alarmed by efforts to undo anti-corruption reform: Ukraine must not go back to past

19:23 25.10.2020
G7 Ambassadors in Ukraine commend Ukrainians for exercising their right to vote

G7 Ambassadors in Ukraine commend Ukrainians for exercising their right to vote

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky announces start of COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine on Feb

If decision made to return adaptive quarantine, changes to take effect in seven days – PM

EU to fully support judicial reforms in Ukraine – ambassador

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier wounded in Zolote area during enemy shelling of Ukrainian positions

Investigative bodies to say in near future that Naumov was to be removed since he was obstacle to Neskornomny's position in SBU's leadership – source

LATEST

Zelensky announces start of COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine on Feb

If decision made to return adaptive quarantine, changes to take effect in seven days – PM

Rada's leadership continues to suppress cases of button-pushing - Razumkov

Azerbaijan's daily growth of COVID-19 cases down by 80%

Ukraine and Israel plan to establish direct contacts between migration and border services – The Embassy

Office of Simple Solutions urges not to support bill that could prevent NABU from investigating top corruption

EU to fully support judicial reforms in Ukraine – ambassador

Negotiations on purchase of vaccines against COVID-19 reach final stage, vaccination may start in Feb - Stepanov

SkyUp starts recruiting new aircrews

Most schools in Ukraine start full-time educational process

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD