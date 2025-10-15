Zelenskyy: Meeting agenda with Trump is very meaningful

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

The Ukrainian side has prepared the military and economic part before the meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, the agenda of this meeting is very meaningful, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We have already prepared our part of the homework before the meeting with President Trump – the military part, and our economic part as well. All the details. Everything is there. The agenda of our meeting with the American president is very meaningful, and I thank everyone who helps," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Wednesday.

The president said this could really bring the end of the war closer, since the United States has the ability to exert such global influence. At the same time, Zelenskyy said Ukraine is doing everything "so that others in the world are on the same side with us in this work."