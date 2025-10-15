Brussels donating four ambulances to Kyiv - Klitschko

Photo: https://t.me/vitaliy_klitschko/

Brussels is donating four ambulances to Kyiv, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced following Brussels Mayor Philippe Close’s visit to the Ukrainian capital.

"I met with the mayor of Brussels, Philippe Close, and a delegation from the Belgian capital, who visited Kyiv once again during the war. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022, the Belgian delegation, led by Mr. Close, unhesitatingly arrived in the Ukrainian capital with assistance. They brought us ambulances and humanitarian aid. That’s when our active partnership began," Klitschko said on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to him, this time too, "four more ambulances will arrive in Kyiv, which are extremely important for saving the city’s residents."

According to Klitschko, Brussels has been providing ongoing assistance in equipping Kyiv’s medical facilities and training medical personnel. During the full-scale war, it has donated various humanitarian aid, equipment, and special vehicles to Kyiv. These include ambulances, fire trucks, a CT machine worth EUR 250,000 to one of the city’s hospitals, and modern electric beds and mattresses for the rehabilitation of military personnel to the Kyiv Veterans’ Clinical Hospital. Kyiv also received 3,000 non-military bulletproof vests to protect medical personnel, emergency workers, and utility workers during the aftermath of the attacks.

Brussels delegation will visit city hospital No. 18, to which Brussels donated medical equipment last year, as well as the Human Titans prosthetic center and Kyiv’s civilian infrastructure damaged by the Russian aggressor.