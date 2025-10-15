Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:21 15.10.2025

Brussels donating four ambulances to Kyiv - Klitschko

2 min read
Brussels donating four ambulances to Kyiv - Klitschko
Photo: https://t.me/vitaliy_klitschko/

Brussels is donating four ambulances to Kyiv, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced following Brussels Mayor Philippe Close’s visit to the Ukrainian capital.

"I met with the mayor of Brussels, Philippe Close, and a delegation from the Belgian capital, who visited Kyiv once again during the war. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022, the Belgian delegation, led by Mr. Close, unhesitatingly arrived in the Ukrainian capital with assistance. They brought us ambulances and humanitarian aid. That’s when our active partnership began," Klitschko said on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to him, this time too, "four more ambulances will arrive in Kyiv, which are extremely important for saving the city’s residents."

According to Klitschko, Brussels has been providing ongoing assistance in equipping Kyiv’s medical facilities and training medical personnel. During the full-scale war, it has donated various humanitarian aid, equipment, and special vehicles to Kyiv. These include ambulances, fire trucks, a CT machine worth EUR 250,000 to one of the city’s hospitals, and modern electric beds and mattresses for the rehabilitation of military personnel to the Kyiv Veterans’ Clinical Hospital. Kyiv also received 3,000 non-military bulletproof vests to protect medical personnel, emergency workers, and utility workers during the aftermath of the attacks.

Brussels delegation will visit city hospital No. 18, to which Brussels donated medical equipment last year, as well as the Human Titans prosthetic center and Kyiv’s civilian infrastructure damaged by the Russian aggressor.

Tags: #klitschko #brussels

MORE ABOUT

19:56 14.10.2025
Klitschko: Kyiv to install 500 mobile shelters, needs for them to be determined by district administrations

Klitschko: Kyiv to install 500 mobile shelters, needs for them to be determined by district administrations

22:12 13.10.2025
Kyiv allocates UAH 2.7 bln for second-level shelters – Klitschko

Kyiv allocates UAH 2.7 bln for second-level shelters – Klitschko

18:09 07.10.2025
Kyiv hands over 3,000 more FPV drones to Third Army Corps – mayor

Kyiv hands over 3,000 more FPV drones to Third Army Corps – mayor

17:18 07.10.2025
Kyiv opens surgical department of City Clinical Hospital No. 8 after major renovation – KCSA

Kyiv opens surgical department of City Clinical Hospital No. 8 after major renovation – KCSA

13:15 06.10.2025
Kyiv allocates UAH 235 mln to strengthen air defense – Klitschko

Kyiv allocates UAH 235 mln to strengthen air defense – Klitschko

13:22 01.10.2025
Military families receive up to UAH 2,500 UAH on Defenders' Day

Military families receive up to UAH 2,500 UAH on Defenders' Day

20:31 30.09.2025
Twenty Anadolu Isuzu buses already operating in Kyiv, city to receive 85 under EIB agreement – mayor

Twenty Anadolu Isuzu buses already operating in Kyiv, city to receive 85 under EIB agreement – mayor

18:15 30.09.2025
Woman injured in Sep 7 strike dies in Kyiv – Klitschko

Woman injured in Sep 7 strike dies in Kyiv – Klitschko

20:17 25.09.2025
Denmark to develop veteran programs in Kyiv – Klitschko after meeting with Copenhagen Mayor

Denmark to develop veteran programs in Kyiv – Klitschko after meeting with Copenhagen Mayor

10:03 19.09.2025
Klitschko: Germany to allocate EUR 2 mln for drones for Ukraine, transfer cargo equipment to Kyiv

Klitschko: Germany to allocate EUR 2 mln for drones for Ukraine, transfer cargo equipment to Kyiv

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Meeting agenda with Trump is very meaningful

Ukraine has potential to scale long-range capabilities

Power outages take place across Ukraine, with exception of Donetsk and Chernihiv regions

Zelenskyy: Foreign intel chief reports on Russian plan for further military use of Belarus

HACC closes case of ex-minister Pyvovarsky due to the statute of limitations

LATEST

Rutte: More than half of NATO allies join PURL initiative

Zelenskyy: Meeting agenda with Trump is very meaningful

Ukraine has potential to scale long-range capabilities

Shmyhal announces signing of understanding memo on Nordic-Baltic Training Initiative

Stefanchuk, Starmer discuss strengthening Ukraine's defense

Shmyhal at Ramstein: FPV, ISR, other UAVs are existential for holding front

Pistorius: We’re intensifying cooperation between defense industries of Germany and Ukraine, launching initiative to modernize weapons supplied to AFU

Stefanchuk to UK Parliament: Russia does not respond to diplomacy, only to force

Ukraine to synchronize new package of UK sanctions within its jurisdictions - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy signs law strengthening school security measures

AD
AD