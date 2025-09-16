Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:42 16.09.2025

Three quarters of Ukrainians believe in victory with proper arms supplies and sanctions against Russia – poll

3 min read
Three quarters of Ukrainians believe in victory with proper arms supplies and sanctions against Russia – poll

The overwhelming majority (76%) of Ukrainians believe in the possibility of Ukraine's victory in the war against the Russian Federation, provided that it receives proper support through sanctions against the Russian Federation and the provision of sufficient weapons and money from partner countries, according to the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on September 2-14.

“The latest version of the Russian peace plan (including the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbas) is categorically rejected by 75% of Ukrainians (17% are ready to accept such a plan). At the same time, if such a plan is implemented, 65% will consider it a failure for Ukraine (and only 7% will consider it a success), and 69% will expect that Russia will try to attack again,” the press release on the survey results says.

Only 18% of Ukrainians expect that peace can be achieved in 2025.

“Fifty-four percent of all adult men and women who are not currently serving in the military are ready, if necessary, to join the Defense Forces and defend Ukraine with weapons in their hands (among men – 63%, among women – 46%),” the KIIS noted.

“At the same time, 74% of Ukrainians (albeit without enthusiasm) are ready to support a peace plan between Europe and Ukraine, which includes a freeze behind the current front line without any legal recognition and with Ukraine receiving security guarantees. Although only 30% would consider such a peace a success for Ukraine, only 18% would consider it a failure (44% would consider it partly a success, partly a failure). At the same time, in the event of such a peace, the majority (56%) would still expect Russia to try to attack again,” the poll says.

Also, three quarters (76%) of Ukrainians believe that even if the USA stops aid to Ukraine, resistance to Russia should continue with the support of European allies (in March 2025 the indicator was 82%);

The survey was conducted using telephone interviews (CATI) in all government-controlled regions of Ukraine among 1,023 adult respondents. Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) does not exceed 4.1%. In the question about possible peace plans, each peace plan was assessed by about 500 respondents, which gives an error (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) of no more than 5.8%. In war conditions, in addition to the formal error indicated, a certain systematic deviation is added.

Tags: #kiis #war

MORE ABOUT

11:56 16.09.2025
Romania unlikely to participate in closing skies over Ukraine, but may reconsider – Dan

Romania unlikely to participate in closing skies over Ukraine, but may reconsider – Dan

11:52 16.09.2025
War in Ukraine will end in 60-90 days if Europe imposes significant secondary tariffs - Bessent

War in Ukraine will end in 60-90 days if Europe imposes significant secondary tariffs - Bessent

10:25 16.09.2025
Russia launches 3,500 drones of various types, almost 190 missiles in last 15 days - Zelenskyy

Russia launches 3,500 drones of various types, almost 190 missiles in last 15 days - Zelenskyy

21:00 15.09.2025
Almost 11,000 enemy chemical attacks recorded, 3,000 servicemen injured

Almost 11,000 enemy chemical attacks recorded, 3,000 servicemen injured

18:00 12.09.2025
To destroy 800 Russian Shahed UAVs, 1,600 Ukrainian interceptors are needed – Zelenskyy

To destroy 800 Russian Shahed UAVs, 1,600 Ukrainian interceptors are needed – Zelenskyy

17:45 12.09.2025
Russia cannot occupy eastern Ukraine, therefore it cannot be bargaining chip – Zelenskyy

Russia cannot occupy eastern Ukraine, therefore it cannot be bargaining chip – Zelenskyy

14:33 12.09.2025
European Commission allocates another EUR 40 mln to Ukraine to help it get through winter

European Commission allocates another EUR 40 mln to Ukraine to help it get through winter

20:26 11.09.2025
Advance of occupiers almost stopped at beginning of week

Advance of occupiers almost stopped at beginning of week

20:35 09.09.2025
Enemy losses 299,000 soldiers since year start – Syrsky

Enemy losses 299,000 soldiers since year start – Syrsky

17:40 09.09.2025
Russia fears return of participants in war in Ukraine – media

Russia fears return of participants in war in Ukraine – media

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy instructs govt to fully implement all social obligations of the state

NABU official Magamedrasulov notified of new suspicion - SBU

Russian missile strike on Zaporizhia injures 13, including 2 children – SES

Over $2 bln attracted to PURL program, another $1.5 bln announced – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy a week before UNGA: We’are cooperating with leaders of European countries to put joint pressure on Russia

LATEST

Polish Defense Ministry: Russia bears responsibility for UAV provocation, its consequences

About 800 civilians still remain in Kupiansk, authorities urge them to evacuate

Zelenskyy instructs govt to fully implement all social obligations of the state

Zelenskyy: It feels like Ukrainian industry gaining momentum

Trump admin approves first batch of weapons for Ukraine paid for by allies under PURL

Ronald McDonald House expects to receive construction permit on territory of Okhmatdyt in Dec 2025

Intl working group on sanctions against Russia presents draft measures to secure ceasefire

Ukrposhta CEO denies info about threat of default for company

Local resident killed in Kherson shelling

Swiss govt allocates CHF 76 mln for rehabilitation projects in rail infrastructure and housing

AD
AD