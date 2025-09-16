Three quarters of Ukrainians believe in victory with proper arms supplies and sanctions against Russia – poll

The overwhelming majority (76%) of Ukrainians believe in the possibility of Ukraine's victory in the war against the Russian Federation, provided that it receives proper support through sanctions against the Russian Federation and the provision of sufficient weapons and money from partner countries, according to the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on September 2-14.

“The latest version of the Russian peace plan (including the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbas) is categorically rejected by 75% of Ukrainians (17% are ready to accept such a plan). At the same time, if such a plan is implemented, 65% will consider it a failure for Ukraine (and only 7% will consider it a success), and 69% will expect that Russia will try to attack again,” the press release on the survey results says.

Only 18% of Ukrainians expect that peace can be achieved in 2025.

“Fifty-four percent of all adult men and women who are not currently serving in the military are ready, if necessary, to join the Defense Forces and defend Ukraine with weapons in their hands (among men – 63%, among women – 46%),” the KIIS noted.

“At the same time, 74% of Ukrainians (albeit without enthusiasm) are ready to support a peace plan between Europe and Ukraine, which includes a freeze behind the current front line without any legal recognition and with Ukraine receiving security guarantees. Although only 30% would consider such a peace a success for Ukraine, only 18% would consider it a failure (44% would consider it partly a success, partly a failure). At the same time, in the event of such a peace, the majority (56%) would still expect Russia to try to attack again,” the poll says.

Also, three quarters (76%) of Ukrainians believe that even if the USA stops aid to Ukraine, resistance to Russia should continue with the support of European allies (in March 2025 the indicator was 82%);

The survey was conducted using telephone interviews (CATI) in all government-controlled regions of Ukraine among 1,023 adult respondents. Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) does not exceed 4.1%. In the question about possible peace plans, each peace plan was assessed by about 500 respondents, which gives an error (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) of no more than 5.8%. In war conditions, in addition to the formal error indicated, a certain systematic deviation is added.