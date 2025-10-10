Interfax-Ukraine
10:24 10.10.2025

Emergency blackouts hit Kyiv and 9 regions after Russian strikes on energy grid

As a result of the Russian massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities, a significant number of consumers in Kyiv, as well as Kyiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava and Odesa regions were left without electricity, NEC Ukrenergo has reported.

"To stabilize the situation in the power system in the indicated regions, emergency shutdowns have been applied. Power engineers are working to restore stable power supply as soon as possible," it said in a message on Telegram on Friday.

Ukrenergo clarified that the emergency shutdowns will be canceled after the situation in the power system stabilizes.

Ukrenergo advises to follow the messages on the pages of regional distribution system operators (oblenergo).

Tags: #ukrenergo #consumers #attack

