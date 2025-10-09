Interfax-Ukraine
20:33 09.10.2025

Zelenskyy: Everyone to have to do work on preparing for winter at regional level

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk and Head of Naftogaz Ukrainy Serhiy Koretsky on the key issues of preparing for winter, as well as restoration in the regions after Russian strikes.

"In fact, every morning there are new tasks for our energy workers, for repair crews. Russian strikes do not stop, and it is the civilian infrastructure, the energy infrastructure for the Russians that are the main targets. We will counteract. We will counteract. And it is important that partners are ready to help," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday.

The participants of the meeting determined who to contact and what exactly should be achieved in the coming weeks.

"Everyone will have to do the internal work at the community level, at the regional level as well. Otherwise, there will be conclusions about the leaders," the president said.

