Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:27 09.10.2025

EU close to agreeing on 19th package of sanctions against Russia, Slovakia's demands for guarantees on unrelated issues problematic

2 min read
EU close to agreeing on 19th package of sanctions against Russia, Slovakia's demands for guarantees on unrelated issues problematic

The European Union is close to adopting the 19th package of sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine, but the issue of Slovakia, which is not directly related to the proposed package, remains to be resolved.

A high-ranking European diplomat told reporters about this in Brussels on Thursday.

According to him, significant progress was achieved during the meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU Member States (COREPER), which took place on Wednesday.

The diplomat said that they had overcome a very long way and are getting closer to the goal, especially after yesterday's meeting. According to him, there are almost no significant problems or disagreements left. He also added that if they manage to resolve the last few issues, there will be only one problem left.

He called this problem "a reservation by one member state not on the content of the package, but because of the connection with other issues."

He explained that the Prime Minister of Slovakia publicly stated that he would not agree to the 19th package unless he received guarantees on a number of other issues that are not related to the 19th package and the situation in Ukraine.

At the same time, the interlocutor expressed hope that the 19th package of sanctions will be adopted before the European Council meeting, which is scheduled for October 23-24.

Tags: #sanctions #russia #eu

MORE ABOUT

18:44 09.10.2025
EU leaders expected to approve Ukraine reparation loan proposal by end of autumn – diplomat

EU leaders expected to approve Ukraine reparation loan proposal by end of autumn – diplomat

17:59 08.10.2025
Kachka: We expect EU states to form positions to open negotiations in all clusters by year-end

Kachka: We expect EU states to form positions to open negotiations in all clusters by year-end

16:03 08.10.2025
EU ambassadors agree on law to end Russian oil and gas imports by 2028 – media

EU ambassadors agree on law to end Russian oil and gas imports by 2028 – media

21:05 07.10.2025
Serbia to continue talks with Russia on situation around NIS on which USA imposing sanctions

Serbia to continue talks with Russia on situation around NIS on which USA imposing sanctions

20:30 07.10.2025
President's Office: Russia, Iran, DPRK lose access to military component supplies, start counterfeiting parts

President's Office: Russia, Iran, DPRK lose access to military component supplies, start counterfeiting parts

13:23 07.10.2025
SAPO and European Public Prosecutor's Office to prevent abuse of international aid to Ukraine

SAPO and European Public Prosecutor's Office to prevent abuse of international aid to Ukraine

09:23 07.10.2025
Russia loses 150 soldiers on Pokrovsk axis - General Staff

Russia loses 150 soldiers on Pokrovsk axis - General Staff

09:21 07.10.2025
Russia loses 1,020 soldiers, 81 units of special equipment in day - General Staff

Russia loses 1,020 soldiers, 81 units of special equipment in day - General Staff

17:59 06.10.2025
Different versions of sanctions documents against Poroshenko published on presidential, NSDC websites, indicating falsification – attorney

Different versions of sanctions documents against Poroshenko published on presidential, NSDC websites, indicating falsification – attorney

15:12 06.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine striking Russia with own weapons, not just drones

Zelenskyy: Ukraine striking Russia with own weapons, not just drones

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We have clear plans to scale up long-range weapons use in coming months

Zelenskyy schedules Friday meeting to audit year's partner agreements

EU leaders expected to approve Ukraine reparation loan proposal by end of autumn – diplomat

EU leaders expected to approve Ukraine reparation loan proposal by end of autumn – diplomat

Almost 181 sq km liberated in Dobropillia operation, troops block enemy near Pokrovsk

LATEST

Group of 23 Ukrainian children, teenagers rescued from occupied territories – Yermak

UNESCO Executive Board adopts decision to continue monitoring situation in occupied Crimea

External power supply to Zaporizhia NPP to be restored from Ukrainian power grid – IAEA head

Zelenskyy: Everyone to have to do work on preparing for winter at regional level

Reserve transport deployed to keep frontline regions connected

Zelenskyy: We have clear plans to scale up long-range weapons use in coming months

Zelenskyy instructs MFA, presidential diplomats to engage partners for global support of Ukrainian initiatives

Zelenskyy schedules Friday meeting to audit year's partner agreements

EU leaders expected to approve Ukraine reparation loan proposal by end of autumn – diplomat

Five injured in occupiers' strikes on Odesa region

AD
AD