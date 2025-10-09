Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:15 09.10.2025

Kyiv City Council backs mobile shelter purchase, eyes 500 installations across districts

2 min read
Kyiv City Council backs mobile shelter purchase, eyes 500 installations across districts
Photo: Getty Images

At a meeting on Thursday, the deputies of the Kyiv City Council supported amendments to the City Target Program for Ensuring Readiness for Actions by the Purpose of the Territorial Subsystem of the Unified State System of Civil Protection of Kyiv for 2024–2025, which extended its validity until 2028 and provided for the purchase of primary (mobile) shelters.

As reported by the Department of Municipal Security of the Kyiv City State Administration, in particular, it is planned to purchase and install 500 objects, taking into account the needs of administrative districts. The executors have been designated as district state administrations of the capital, which must determine the locations and needs for such shelters.

At the same time, the department notes that the presence of the simplest and most mobile shelters in places where there is a definite need for protective structures or dual-purpose structures does not exempt from the need to create protective structures or dual-purpose structures during new construction or reconstruction of facilities, because the level of safety that primary shelters can guarantee is insufficient.

Primary (mobile) shelters are necessary during a special period in places of possible crowding of people in open areas - at transport stops, in parks, recreation areas, etc. Such a shelter is not an object of construction, improvement, temporary structure for the life support of the population or the conduct of entrepreneurial activity within the meaning of the Law of Ukraine "On Regulation of Urban Planning Activities" and an object of real estate within the meaning of the Civil Code of Ukraine.

As reported, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko previously stated that the Kyiv City Council should allocate UAH 500 million from the funds that Kyiv’s district state administrations did not use for the construction and arrangement of stationary storage facilities for mobile shelters. According to him, in recent years, the capital has allocated over UAH 7 billion to district state administrations for the repair and construction of shelters, but the district administrations have not completed a third of the planned work.

Tags: #kyiv_city_council #mobile_shelters

