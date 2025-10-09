Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:22 09.10.2025

Zelenskyy: The risk of Putin triggering world war is real

If Vladimir Putin mobilizes in the Russian Federation, it will be a challenge to Europe, because he can start a big war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Mobilization is definitely lost ratings for the leader of the Russian Federation. He didn’t do it just because of that. Believe me, they definitely didn’t want to pay big money for contracts. Such big money as they have been paying these years. But they went for it. Imagine the price of protecting his personal rating. And therefore, if there is mobilization, it is a challenge to Europe. He will start a big war," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with journalists on Wednesday.

According to the president, there is such a risk because Putin needs to "sell" success. In particular, in the war against Ukraine, everything that he could "sell" he has already "sold," "and you see, as I said, the product is already of poor quality - he is selling lies that supposedly can achieve something in the war against Ukraine."

"And where can his quick successes be? Look at the map of Europe. Where there will be quick successes, there he will go, if there is mobilization. That’s for sure. And why should he mobilize millions? There is a great risk that Putin will actually go to a world war," Zelenskyy added.

He stressed the importance of getting Putin to the negotiating table, as this can stop him and reduce the risks of expanding military operations.

"I believe that Putin is personally afraid of a ceasefire, because it is difficult for him to go back to war from a ceasefire. We cannot even compare this with the ATO, etc. These are different things. Going from a full-scale war to a ceasefire, and then starting a full-scale war again is not easy for them," Zelenskyy said.

