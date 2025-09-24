Kyiv receives aid from partners from Belgium, France to equip shelters

The Ukrainian capital received new inflatable double mattresses for 2,160 sleeping places, as well as about 100 electric and manual pumps for inflating them, thanks to the Belgian-initiated Mattresses for Shelters campaign, said Deputy Head of Kyiv City State Administration Valentyn Mondryivsky.

On Wednesday, the Kyiv City State Administration website reported that the French company Intex, which provided the mattresses, and the Luxembourg-based company B&B Logistik, which organized the delivery, joined the implementation of the idea. European Rotary clubs covered the rest of the costs. Kyiv City State Administration is ensuring the reception and distribution of the aid, which will be sent to shelters to improve the comfort of residents during air raids.

“Thanks to this initiative, the capital’s most needed shelters will receive the necessary supplies to ensure people can comfortably stay during air raids. This is extremely important because enemy attacks are unfortunately not becoming less frequent. With each new shelling, more and more residents go to shelters to save their lives,” Mondryivsky noted.