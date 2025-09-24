Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:28 24.09.2025

Kyiv receives aid from partners from Belgium, France to equip shelters

1 min read
Kyiv receives aid from partners from Belgium, France to equip shelters

The Ukrainian capital received new inflatable double mattresses for 2,160 sleeping places, as well as about 100 electric and manual pumps for inflating them, thanks to the Belgian-initiated Mattresses for Shelters campaign, said Deputy Head of Kyiv City State Administration Valentyn Mondryivsky.

On Wednesday, the Kyiv City State Administration website reported that the French company Intex, which provided the mattresses, and the Luxembourg-based company B&B Logistik, which organized the delivery, joined the implementation of the idea. European Rotary clubs covered the rest of the costs. Kyiv City State Administration is ensuring the reception and distribution of the aid, which will be sent to shelters to improve the comfort of residents during air raids.

“Thanks to this initiative, the capital’s most needed shelters will receive the necessary supplies to ensure people can comfortably stay during air raids. This is extremely important because enemy attacks are unfortunately not becoming less frequent. With each new shelling, more and more residents go to shelters to save their lives,” Mondryivsky noted.

Tags: #shelters

MORE ABOUT

10:36 03.09.2025
Syrsky urges urgent completion of underground shelters at training centers

Syrsky urges urgent completion of underground shelters at training centers

18:29 25.06.2025
Shmyhal gives task to intensify work on construction of shelters in kindergartens

Shmyhal gives task to intensify work on construction of shelters in kindergartens

15:29 12.06.2025
Shmyhal seeks mechanism for timely construction, arrangement of shelters in Dnipropetrovsk region

Shmyhal seeks mechanism for timely construction, arrangement of shelters in Dnipropetrovsk region

11:52 20.03.2025
Finland to actively participate in development of Ukraine's civil protection shelter system

Finland to actively participate in development of Ukraine's civil protection shelter system

18:41 11.02.2025
About 50 mobile shelters operating in Kherson region

About 50 mobile shelters operating in Kherson region

19:09 30.12.2024
Less than 8% of shelters are barrier-free

Less than 8% of shelters are barrier-free

12:27 23.10.2024
Twelve mobile shelters installed in Kherson, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhia regions

Twelve mobile shelters installed in Kherson, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhia regions

14:04 03.07.2024
Twenty-one shelters installed by Ukrainian Red Cross Society operate in city of Kherson, Kherson region

Twenty-one shelters installed by Ukrainian Red Cross Society operate in city of Kherson, Kherson region

20:22 04.06.2024
Nova Poshta plans to install another 500 shelters in branches, terminals

Nova Poshta plans to install another 500 shelters in branches, terminals

14:26 12.04.2024
Govt makes changes to distribution of state subsidies for arrangement of shelters in schools - Shmyhal

Govt makes changes to distribution of state subsidies for arrangement of shelters in schools - Shmyhal

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: With Crimea, Russia returns to old imperial habit of taking what is precious to its neighbors

Ukraine decides to open arms exports to show partners systems tested in real war – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy at UNGA: Tens of thousands of people have already learned to kill with drones because of the war against Russia

Zelenskyy at UNGA: Ukraine has drones that can fly 2,000-3,000 km

AFU Ground Forces report losses after Russian missile strike on Chernihiv training area

LATEST

Rubio reiterates Trump's call to take 'meaningful steps toward durable resolution of Russia-Ukraine war' at meeting with Lavrov

Zelenskyy: With Crimea, Russia returns to old imperial habit of taking what is precious to its neighbors

Defense Forces hit number of Russia's oil pumping stations

Sybiha opens fifth Crimea Platform summit in New York with record turnout of leaders

Turkish FM holds meeting with Yermak in New York

Leyen meets with Chinese premier: Europe seeks to cut off revenue streams that fuel Russia's war against Ukraine

EU considers providing Ukraine with 'reparations loan' of EUR 130 bln from Russia's frozen assets

State programs needed to stimulate BIM technologies – Architectural Chamber

Iran hopes for Ukraine-Russia fair and lasting deal – рresident

Interior Minister about Azov: Eight settlements in Donetsk region liberated and cleared since early Aug

AD
AD