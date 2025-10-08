Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:10 08.10.2025

GUR publishes info about cultural treasures stolen by Russia

1 min read
GUR publishes info about cultural treasures stolen by Russia

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR) has published data on over 170 Ukrainian cultural treasures stolen by Russia.

"The GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in the Stolen Heritage section on the War&Sanctions portal publishes data on 178 valuables stolen by the Russians in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," the Directorate said on Telegram on Wednesday morning.

In particular, the occupiers:

• stole over 140 artifacts during illegal archaeological excavations in Crimea - at the sites of the Southern Suburb of Tavrichesky Chersonese, the Kadykivske settlement (Roman camp) and the Byzantine architectural monument "Church of John the Baptist,"

• 37 exhibits were taken from the National Historical and Archaeological Museum "Stone Tomb" to the "Tavrian Chersonese" museum under the guise of a "temporary exhibition" named"The Spiritual World of Ancestors in the Petroglyphs of Stone Tomb" in 2023.

"Part of the published information was received from participants in the international hackathon "War&Sanctions," the message says.

Earlier, the Directorate published information on the "War&Sanctions" portal regarding 110 valuables that were illegally excavated by the occupiers in the territory of Crimea.

Tags: #gur #cultural_treasures #stolen

MORE ABOUT

17:00 07.10.2025
Train carrying military cargo derails after track blowup near St. Petersburg, Russia - GUR

Train carrying military cargo derails after track blowup near St. Petersburg, Russia - GUR

10:03 07.10.2025
GUR receives 18 unmanned systems from benefactors

GUR receives 18 unmanned systems from benefactors

13:31 30.09.2025
GUR eliminates Rosgvardia lieutenant colonel with two of his henchmen

GUR eliminates Rosgvardia lieutenant colonel with two of his henchmen

13:49 25.09.2025
Ukrainian naval drones paralyze Russian oil terminals in Tuapse and Novorossiysk

Ukrainian naval drones paralyze Russian oil terminals in Tuapse and Novorossiysk

12:10 25.09.2025
Ukrainian intelligence strikes cripple Russia's fast payment banking network

Ukrainian intelligence strikes cripple Russia's fast payment banking network

09:07 25.09.2025
GUR destroys two Russian An-26s, enemy radar in Russia-occupied Crimea

GUR destroys two Russian An-26s, enemy radar in Russia-occupied Crimea

09:09 22.09.2025
Ukraine destroys 2 Russian 'Chaika' amphibious aircraft

Ukraine destroys 2 Russian 'Chaika' amphibious aircraft

19:37 18.09.2025
Russia’s population may decline by at least 25% in next 50 years

Russia’s population may decline by at least 25% in next 50 years

13:40 16.09.2025
Spartan charity race held in Kyiv in support of GUR

Spartan charity race held in Kyiv in support of GUR

11:21 16.09.2025
Ukrainian intelligence eliminates war criminals in Vladivostok

Ukrainian intelligence eliminates war criminals in Vladivostok

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian intelligence working to prevent Russia from using 'shadow fleet' vessels for sabotage in Europe – Zelenskyy

Train carrying military cargo derails after track blowup near St. Petersburg, Russia - GUR

Mykolaiv receives centralized fresh water for first time since 2022 – Kuleba

Ukrainian drones increase targeting efficiency by 10.8% in September – Syrsky

Enemy shelling damages trains, depot in Poltava region

LATEST

Zelenskyy to meet Servant of the People faction after State Budget-2026 first reading vote

Russia shifts tactics in strikes on Ukraine's power system – Ukrenergo

Work of European Solidarity and Holos Rada factions more often assessed positively than negatively - KIIS poll

Russian drones strike oil depot, railway in overnight attacks on three Chernihiv towns

Australia returns looted Ukrainian artifacts to Kyiv

Russian strike knocks out power to 4,500 in Chernihiv's Nizhyn district

Trump says 7,812 soldiers died in the Russian war against Ukraine last week

Naftogaz resumes gas supplies to Ukrainian city of Shostka after Russian aggressor strikes

Sichneve in Dnipropetrovsk region liberated from Russian occupiers – 141st brigade

Serbia to continue talks with Russia on situation around NIS on which USA imposing sanctions

AD
AD