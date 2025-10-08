GUR publishes info about cultural treasures stolen by Russia

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR) has published data on over 170 Ukrainian cultural treasures stolen by Russia.

"The GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in the Stolen Heritage section on the War&Sanctions portal publishes data on 178 valuables stolen by the Russians in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," the Directorate said on Telegram on Wednesday morning.

In particular, the occupiers:

• stole over 140 artifacts during illegal archaeological excavations in Crimea - at the sites of the Southern Suburb of Tavrichesky Chersonese, the Kadykivske settlement (Roman camp) and the Byzantine architectural monument "Church of John the Baptist,"

• 37 exhibits were taken from the National Historical and Archaeological Museum "Stone Tomb" to the "Tavrian Chersonese" museum under the guise of a "temporary exhibition" named"The Spiritual World of Ancestors in the Petroglyphs of Stone Tomb" in 2023.

"Part of the published information was received from participants in the international hackathon "War&Sanctions," the message says.

Earlier, the Directorate published information on the "War&Sanctions" portal regarding 110 valuables that were illegally excavated by the occupiers in the territory of Crimea.