20:45 07.10.2025

Ethnic Policy Service head Yelensky: Ukraine working on transition to state-church partnership

Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience Viktor Yelensky says Ukraine is working on improving legislation to allow the transition to the model of state-church partnership.

"On October 6, Mohamed Elsanousi, Commissioner of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, who is also the Executive Director of the Religious and Traditional Peacemakers Network, and heads and employees of the largest humanitarian organization in Finland, FCA (Finn Church Aid), which operates in 33 countries around the world, visited the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnic Policy with a support visit. In particular, Director of Finn Church Aid in Ukraine Patricia Maruschak, the Leading Advisor on Cohesive Societies and Inclusive Peace at Finn Church Aid Milla Perukangas, and the Advisor on Programs of the Religious and Traditional Peacemakers Network Kerttu Auvinen," the department said in the statement.

It is noted that the State Policy Department Head Yelensky outlined the most sensitive issues: humanitarian assistance to internally displaced persons, assistance to hospitals, and the arrangement of shelters where children from frontline areas could study.

He said the churches of Ukraine have very large-scale social projects and the Ukrainian state is working on improving legislation to allow the transition to a model of state-church partnership.

In turn, the guests spoke about their own efforts aimed at advocating for Ukraine in their countries, their search for dialogue platforms that would give new impetus to inter-church cooperation, as well as their support for the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations during its foreign visits.

As reported, in early September, the State Committee for State Policy initiated a discussion on the harmonization of state-church relations. In particular, it was stated that the principle starting point in this process could be a statement by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on the final transition to a model of state-church partnership while preserving the secular nature of the state, non-interference in the internal affairs of the church, and preventing the instrumentalization and abuse of religion to the detriment of Ukrainian society.

In addition, the department believes that, together with this statement, amendments to the law On freedom of conscience and religious organizations should be prepared, which would ensure the deepening of interaction between the state and the church in the social, humanitarian, environmental and monument protection spheres, in military and prison chaplaincy, in education and culture.

