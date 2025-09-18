Cabinet proposes to regulate principles of biosafety, biosecurity in Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine proposes that the Verkhovna Rada determine the legal, organizational, economic, and social principles of biosafety and biosecurity in Ukraine.

As representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk reported on the Telegram channel, at the government meeting on Wednesday, the draft law on biosafety and biosecurity was approved.

The draft law proposes introducing a new conceptual framework for defining terms such as "biological safety," "biosynthetic activity," "biological hazard," "biological protection," "biological risk," "biological toxin," "biological agents," "microorganism depository," "microorganism strain depository," "list of entities carrying out work with biological agents and biosynthetic activity," and "entities involved in the circulation of biological agents and biosynthetic activity."

It is also proposed to determine the authorized body in the field of biological safety and protection, as well as the subjects of legal relations in these fields. Additionally, it is proposed to determine and delimit the powers of the government, the authorized body, other central executive bodies, local executive bodies, and local self-government bodies.

The draft law provides for the regulation of relations in the field of biological safety and protection, the consolidation of the rights and obligations of government bodies, the foundations of interagency interaction, and the separation of powers of legal entities of public and private law and individuals in this area. It establishes legal and organizational principles for exercising state control in areas of economic activity that may pose a risk to biological safety and protection. It introduces a set of measures aimed at protecting people, animals, plants, and the environment from dangerous biological factors. It identifies and minimizes biological threats and assesses and manages biological risks effectively.