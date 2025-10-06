Zelenskyy: Ukraine's potential in the production of drones and missiles alone will be $35 billion in 2026

Ukraine’s potential in the production of drones and missiles alone next year will be $35 billion, the President of Ukraine announced, opening the International Forum of Defense Industries in Kyiv.

"Our potential in the production of drones and missiles alone next year will be $35 billion. Despite the blows, despite the objective complexity of this very task of developing the defense industry - and weapons are a technological product and not easy to develop, manufacture and implement - despite all the difficulties, Ukrainians are creating their own national defense product, which in some parameters is already ahead of many others in the world," he said.