Nearly 3,000 Kyiv infrastructure facilities remain without power after enemy attack

Due to the enemy attack in the capital, 2,939 infrastructure facilities are currently without power supply, the Kyiv City State Administration said on Telegram on Friday afternoon.

Some 4,474 houses remain without water supply. According to Kyivvodokanal, the filling of the water supply system is ongoing.

Some 136 social institutions are currently without heat supply, in which the heating season has already started.

A residential building on Lesia Ukrainka Boulevard, which was damaged by shelling, has been disconnected from the gas supply.

"All city services are working around the clock to restore stable operation of the capital’s life support systems as soon as possible," the Kyiv City State Administration said.