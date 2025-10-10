Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:04 10.10.2025

Nearly 3,000 Kyiv infrastructure facilities remain without power after enemy attack

1 min read
Nearly 3,000 Kyiv infrastructure facilities remain without power after enemy attack

Due to the enemy attack in the capital, 2,939 infrastructure facilities are currently without power supply, the Kyiv City State Administration said on Telegram on Friday afternoon.

Some 4,474 houses remain without water supply. According to Kyivvodokanal, the filling of the water supply system is ongoing.

Some 136 social institutions are currently without heat supply, in which the heating season has already started.

A residential building on Lesia Ukrainka Boulevard, which was damaged by shelling, has been disconnected from the gas supply.

"All city services are working around the clock to restore stable operation of the capital’s life support systems as soon as possible," the Kyiv City State Administration said.

Tags: #kyiv #power_supply

MORE ABOUT

15:51 10.10.2025
Energy workers fully restore power in Cherkasy region, reduce outages in Kharkiv

Energy workers fully restore power in Cherkasy region, reduce outages in Kharkiv

13:37 10.10.2025
Kyiv-Bucharest train departs on first trip despite massive attack

Kyiv-Bucharest train departs on first trip despite massive attack

11:07 10.10.2025
Nova Poshta warns of possible delivery delays in Kyiv and the region after night attack

Nova Poshta warns of possible delivery delays in Kyiv and the region after night attack

10:12 10.10.2025
Kyiv schools operate under emergency protocols, education department says

Kyiv schools operate under emergency protocols, education department says

09:37 10.10.2025
Russian attack on Kyiv injures dozen residents - Klitschko

Russian attack on Kyiv injures dozen residents - Klitschko

09:25 10.10.2025
Russian attack knocks out power to 28,000 households in two Kyiv region districts - Kalasnyk

Russian attack knocks out power to 28,000 households in two Kyiv region districts - Kalasnyk

09:23 10.10.2025
Some trolleybuses and trams in Kyiv are out of service due to power outage

Some trolleybuses and trams in Kyiv are out of service due to power outage

09:18 10.10.2025
Part of Kyiv left without power supply after nighttime attack – DTEK

Part of Kyiv left without power supply after nighttime attack – DTEK

19:27 08.10.2025
Explosion occurred in Kyiv, one killed, another one injured – police

Explosion occurred in Kyiv, one killed, another one injured – police

18:09 07.10.2025
Kyiv hands over 3,000 more FPV drones to Third Army Corps – mayor

Kyiv hands over 3,000 more FPV drones to Third Army Corps – mayor

HOT NEWS

DTEK restores power to 153,000 more Kyiv residents after massive Russian shelling

Energy workers fully restore power in Cherkasy region, reduce outages in Kharkiv

As of 1:00 p.m., emergency power outages remain in place in Kyiv, eight regions, with hourly outages continuing in Chernihiv region – Energy Ministry

Ukrainian forces down 420 targets overnight

Zelenskyy: Russia strikes Ukraine with over 450 drones, over 30 missiles, main target is energy infrastructure

LATEST

DTEK restores power to 153,000 more Kyiv residents after massive Russian shelling

Lviv to test alternative power systems for blackouts

Polish FM Sikorsky receives honorary doctorate from Lviv University

US Senate approves $952 billion defense budget with $500 million for Ukraine – media

Russian strikes hit Ukrainian energy infrastructure 31 times in September, killed 214 – UN

Zelenskyy discusses frozen Russian assets with European Central Bank president

G7 ambassadors meet with energy minister on urgent needs after Russian attacks

As of 1:00 p.m., emergency power outages remain in place in Kyiv, eight regions, with hourly outages continuing in Chernihiv region – Energy Ministry

Sweden to push for frozen Russian assets to benefit Ukraine, finance minister says

HACC upholds in absentia verdict of MP Odarchenko for bribery

AD
AD