Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:51 10.10.2025

Energy workers fully restore power in Cherkasy region, reduce outages in Kharkiv

2 min read
Energy workers fully restore power in Cherkasy region, reduce outages in Kharkiv

Power engineers managed to restore power to all consumers in the Cherkasy region who lost power as a result of the night attack and reduce the volume of outages in the Kharkiv region, but emergency outages are still ongoing in Kyiv and seven regions, the Ministry of Energy has said.

"Thanks to the restoration work already completed, power engineers managed to partially reduce the volume of emergency restrictions for consumers in the Kharkiv region. Consumers in the Cherkasy region are fully restored," the Ministry of Energy said in a statement as of 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

According to it, forced emergency outages are currently in effect in Kyiv, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions. Hourly outage schedules continue to operate in the Chernihiv region.

As reported, as of 13:00, emergency power outages were in effect in Kyiv and eight other regions: Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and partially Cherkasy, hourly outages in Chernihiv region.

After the Russian attack on Friday, Sumyoblenergo introduced special emergency power outage schedules, which were also used by Poltavaoblenergo for a certain period of time.

DTEK reported that after the massive enemy attack, emergency power outages were being applied in Kyiv region (Brovary and Boryspil districts) and Dnipropetrovsk region at the command of Ukrenergo.

NPC Ukrenergo reported that the power supply situation remains the most difficult in Kyiv, as well as in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava and Chernihiv regions.

Whether there will be a further transition to hourly outage schedules in Ukraine will depend on the consequences of damage to energy facilities as a result of the massive Russian attack on Friday, which energy professionals began to assess after the air raid alert was lifted after 7 a.m., Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk said.

Tags: #power_supply

MORE ABOUT

14:04 10.10.2025
Nearly 3,000 Kyiv infrastructure facilities remain without power after enemy attack

Nearly 3,000 Kyiv infrastructure facilities remain without power after enemy attack

16:41 03.10.2025
Power supply in Ukrainian city of Slavutych partially restored after Oct 1 attack

Power supply in Ukrainian city of Slavutych partially restored after Oct 1 attack

HOT NEWS

DTEK restores power to 153,000 more Kyiv residents after massive Russian shelling

As of 1:00 p.m., emergency power outages remain in place in Kyiv, eight regions, with hourly outages continuing in Chernihiv region – Energy Ministry

Ukrainian forces down 420 targets overnight

Zelenskyy: Russia strikes Ukraine with over 450 drones, over 30 missiles, main target is energy infrastructure

Zelenskyy: We have clear plans to scale up long-range weapons use in coming months

LATEST

DTEK restores power to 153,000 more Kyiv residents after massive Russian shelling

Lviv to test alternative power systems for blackouts

Polish FM Sikorsky receives honorary doctorate from Lviv University

US Senate approves $952 billion defense budget with $500 million for Ukraine – media

Russian strikes hit Ukrainian energy infrastructure 31 times in September, killed 214 – UN

Zelenskyy discusses frozen Russian assets with European Central Bank president

G7 ambassadors meet with energy minister on urgent needs after Russian attacks

As of 1:00 p.m., emergency power outages remain in place in Kyiv, eight regions, with hourly outages continuing in Chernihiv region – Energy Ministry

Sweden to push for frozen Russian assets to benefit Ukraine, finance minister says

Kyiv-Bucharest train departs on first trip despite massive attack

AD
AD