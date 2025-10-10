Energy workers fully restore power in Cherkasy region, reduce outages in Kharkiv

Power engineers managed to restore power to all consumers in the Cherkasy region who lost power as a result of the night attack and reduce the volume of outages in the Kharkiv region, but emergency outages are still ongoing in Kyiv and seven regions, the Ministry of Energy has said.

"Thanks to the restoration work already completed, power engineers managed to partially reduce the volume of emergency restrictions for consumers in the Kharkiv region. Consumers in the Cherkasy region are fully restored," the Ministry of Energy said in a statement as of 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

According to it, forced emergency outages are currently in effect in Kyiv, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions. Hourly outage schedules continue to operate in the Chernihiv region.

As reported, as of 13:00, emergency power outages were in effect in Kyiv and eight other regions: Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and partially Cherkasy, hourly outages in Chernihiv region.

After the Russian attack on Friday, Sumyoblenergo introduced special emergency power outage schedules, which were also used by Poltavaoblenergo for a certain period of time.

DTEK reported that after the massive enemy attack, emergency power outages were being applied in Kyiv region (Brovary and Boryspil districts) and Dnipropetrovsk region at the command of Ukrenergo.

NPC Ukrenergo reported that the power supply situation remains the most difficult in Kyiv, as well as in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava and Chernihiv regions.

Whether there will be a further transition to hourly outage schedules in Ukraine will depend on the consequences of damage to energy facilities as a result of the massive Russian attack on Friday, which energy professionals began to assess after the air raid alert was lifted after 7 a.m., Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk said.