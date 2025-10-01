Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:13 01.10.2025

Chornobyl NPP in blackout due to hostile shelling of power facility in Slavutych

1 min read
Chornobyl NPP in blackout due to hostile shelling of power facility in Slavutych


An emergency situation has arisen at the facilities of Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant due to Russian shelling of the power infrastructure in the town of Slavutych, Kyiv region, according to the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine on Wednesday evening.

"As a result of voltage surges, the New Safe Confinement, which is a key facility that isolates the destroyed fourth power unit of Chornobyl NPP and prevents the release of radioactive materials into the environment, was without power supply. Currently, specialists are carrying out work to restore power supply," the ministry said.

