Facts

19:15 13.03.2022

Energoatom declares resumption of power supply to Chornobyl NPP

2 min read
Energoatom declares resumption of power supply to Chornobyl NPP

Power supply to the Chornobyl NPP site has been resumed, but Ukraine still needs the intervention of the world community to ensure nuclear safety, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said.

"Today, thanks to the incredible efforts of Ukrenergo specialists, our nuclear scientists and electricians, we managed to return power to Chornobyl nuclear power plant, which was seized by Russian invaders. Our Ukrainian power engineers, risking their own health and lives, were able to prevent the risk of a possible nuclear catastrophe that threatened all of Europe," he wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

He explained that now the cooling systems of spent nuclear assemblies will again operate in a normal mode, not from backup power supply.

The minister noted that Ukraine is capable of providing or resuming electricity supply at Ukrainian energy facilities, one of which is Chornobyl nuclear power plant, without anyone's help.

At the same time, Haluschenko stressed that Ukraine still needs the help of the international community to ensure nuclear security, pointing out that it is impossible to ensure it by mere exploits on the part of Ukrainian energy specialists in the face of military aggression.

"Therefore, I once again appeal to our international partners - the European Commission, the IAEA, the UN, the OSCE - help us protect nuclear facilities. Now it is extremely important to force the enemy to leave our nuclear power plants and establish a 30-kilometer demilitarized zone around Ukraine's nuclear facilities," he said.

Tags: #power #supply #chnpp
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:55 13.03.2022
Net sale by NBU this week amounts to $266.2 mln and EUR74.4 mln

Net sale by NBU this week amounts to $266.2 mln and EUR74.4 mln

14:57 11.03.2022
Military seizure and blackout of Chornobyl NPP threatens intl security - EBRD

Military seizure and blackout of Chornobyl NPP threatens intl security - EBRD

14:18 11.03.2022
Putin orders to prepare terrorist attack at Chornobyl NPP – Defense Intelligence

Putin orders to prepare terrorist attack at Chornobyl NPP – Defense Intelligence

18:45 10.03.2022
Energoatom: report about connecting Chornobyl NPP to Belarusian energy system is fake

Energoatom: report about connecting Chornobyl NPP to Belarusian energy system is fake

13:23 10.03.2022
Kyivstar receives mobile equipment from abroad, to increase network capacity, restore Kryvy Rih-Kropyvnytsky main line

Kyivstar receives mobile equipment from abroad, to increase network capacity, restore Kryvy Rih-Kropyvnytsky main line

11:41 10.03.2022
Second batch of Starlink equipment, batteries, generators from SpaceX delivered to Ukraine

Second batch of Starlink equipment, batteries, generators from SpaceX delivered to Ukraine

18:08 09.03.2022
Diesel generators at Chornobyl NPP to be able to ensure its operation for 48 hours – Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

Diesel generators at Chornobyl NPP to be able to ensure its operation for 48 hours – Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

15:54 09.03.2022
Chornobyl power loss violates safety pillar, but no critical impact on safety – IAEA

Chornobyl power loss violates safety pillar, but no critical impact on safety – IAEA

15:15 09.03.2022
Chornobyl de-energized, threat of radiation leakage to emerge in 48 hours - Kuleba

Chornobyl de-energized, threat of radiation leakage to emerge in 48 hours - Kuleba

13:11 09.03.2022
There are medicines in warehouses, logistics being established – Health Ministry

There are medicines in warehouses, logistics being established – Health Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Today there can't be no half-decisions or half-tones - you are either for peace or support bloody Russian aggressor

Seven people die as a result of attacks on military airfield - Kropyvnytsky mayor

Exclusion Zone Management Agency warns of increase in radiation hazard from fires in Chornobyl zone

Number of refugees from Ukraine reaches 2.7 mln, of which almost 1.7 mln to Poland, 1.85 mln IDPs - UN

Two people die from airstrike on school in Mykolaiv region - Emergency Service

LATEST

UNESCO to study opportunities for evacuated citizens of Ukraine to get education in EU countries

Zelensky, premiers of UK, Czech Republic discuss Ukraine's struggle against Russian aggression

Zelensky: Today there can't be no half-decisions or half-tones - you are either for peace or support bloody Russian aggressor

Avdiyivka Coke Plant of Metinvest shelled, CHPPs, supplying heat to city, halted

Since start of war, Russian troops damage 379 educational institutions – Education Ministry

No threat to Kyiv, all Russian forces near city defeated - Arestovych

Seven people die as a result of attacks on military airfield - Kropyvnytsky mayor

Kuleba and Blinken agree on further support for Ukraine

Zelensky discusses Russian aggression, Ukraine's accession to EU with leaders of Slovakia, Romania

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine condemns attack on intl peacekeeping security center in Yavoriv

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD