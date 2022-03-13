Energoatom declares resumption of power supply to Chornobyl NPP

Power supply to the Chornobyl NPP site has been resumed, but Ukraine still needs the intervention of the world community to ensure nuclear safety, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said.

"Today, thanks to the incredible efforts of Ukrenergo specialists, our nuclear scientists and electricians, we managed to return power to Chornobyl nuclear power plant, which was seized by Russian invaders. Our Ukrainian power engineers, risking their own health and lives, were able to prevent the risk of a possible nuclear catastrophe that threatened all of Europe," he wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

He explained that now the cooling systems of spent nuclear assemblies will again operate in a normal mode, not from backup power supply.

The minister noted that Ukraine is capable of providing or resuming electricity supply at Ukrainian energy facilities, one of which is Chornobyl nuclear power plant, without anyone's help.

At the same time, Haluschenko stressed that Ukraine still needs the help of the international community to ensure nuclear security, pointing out that it is impossible to ensure it by mere exploits on the part of Ukrainian energy specialists in the face of military aggression.

"Therefore, I once again appeal to our international partners - the European Commission, the IAEA, the UN, the OSCE - help us protect nuclear facilities. Now it is extremely important to force the enemy to leave our nuclear power plants and establish a 30-kilometer demilitarized zone around Ukraine's nuclear facilities," he said.