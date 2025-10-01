Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:26 01.10.2025

British company plans to send inexpensive medium-range strike drones to Ukraine

1 min read

British company MGI Engineering, founded by former Formula One engineer Mike Gascoyne, has announced plans to send inexpensive medium-range strike drones to Ukraine, United24 Media Ukrainian digital media reports.

MGI Engineering intends to deploy SkyShark suicide drones in Ukraine within a few weeks. In addition, MGI Engineering is developing a heavier strike platform called Tiger Shark for missions where greater range and payload are critical.

MGI Engineering said the SkyShark will be deployed in Ukraine in about six weeks and that Ukrainian partners are preparing for production, with an estimated price tag of about $67,000. The SkyShark is a suicide munitions system that carries a 10 to 20 kg payload, has a claimed range of about 250 kilometers and a top speed of about 450 kilometers per hour. It uses an onboard homing system to find and engage selected targets. The TigerShark is a heavier, longer-range strike drone. Gascoigne said it will be about two months before the Tiger Shark begins test flights. This UAV is positioned as an alternative to multi-million pound missiles, the price of which does not exceed GBP 400,000 ($538,000).

