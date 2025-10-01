Sybiha about Orban's statement: Does Hungary intend to withdraw from all organizations that Ukraine is member of?

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha commented on the statement of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban regarding Budapest's unwillingness to belong to organizations together with Ukraine.

"There are many integration formats to which the Hungarians and Ukrainians already belong together. The United Nations, Council of Europe, WTO, IMF, CEI, EBRD, Danube Commission, OPCW, IAEA, FAO, and dozens more. PM Viktor Orban, so Hungary intends to leave them all, right?" Sybiha said on the X social network.

Earlier, Orban stated that Hungary refuses to join the same organizations as Ukraine, including NATO and the EU, and insisted on creating a strategic alliance with Ukraine instead of including it in existing unions.