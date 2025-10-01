Freak storm kills 9 in Odesa

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

Severe weather in Odesa and Odesa region led to the death of nine people, including one child, and rescuers have been eliminating its consequences for almost a day.

"All night long, rescuers helped evacuate people from water traps, remove cars, pump water out of buildings, and search for the missing girl, who was found at 7 a.m. A psychologist from the State Emergency Service (SES) worked at the search site," the SES press service said.

A total of 362 people were rescued and 227 vehicles were evacuated. 255 rescuers and 68 units of equipment were involved in the work. Work to eliminate the consequences of the storm is ongoing.