GUR eliminates Rosgvardia lieutenant colonel with two of his henchmen

The Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine eliminated three National Guard officers near the village of Tambukan in Stavropol Krai.

"On September 27, 2025, as a result of a successful operation by the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, with the support of the Caucasus Liberation Movement, three Rosgvardia officers were eliminated on the territory of the aggressor state, near the village of Tambukan in Stavropol Krai," the GUR said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The Rosgvardia lieutenant colonels, who led the Avangard special forces group, as well as his assistant and driver, were killed.