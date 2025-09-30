Sybiha links Orban's statements about Ukraine's independence with his ‘dependence on Russian energy resources’ and propaganda

Photo: https://www.facebook.com

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha commented on the Hungarian Prime Minister's statement regarding the violation of Ukrainian airspace by Hungarian reconnaissance drones.

“The good news is that Prime Minister Orbán has admitted that some drones did enter Ukrainian airspace from Hungary. Foreign Minister Szijjarto, how is your tweet about ‘fake’ going? Did not age well?” Sybiha said on X Monday.

“But the bad news is that the Prime Minister remains intoxicated by Russian propaganda,” he added.

“We will be eager to hear his thoughts on state sovereignty and independence once he has broken free from his dependence on Russian energy, as US President Donald Trump and European partners insisted multiple times,” the foreign minister stressed.

As reported earlier in the day, Orbán claimed on the Harcosok órája podcast that Ukraine "is not an independent country. Ukraine is not a sovereign state." He claimed that Ukraine is being held back by the West. "We are giving it weapons. Ukraine should not act as if it is sovereign," he said. According to Orbán, "if the West decides that it will not give a single forint tomorrow, Ukraine could go bankrupt."

As previously reported, on September 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military forces had recorded a violation of Ukrainian airspace by unknown reconnaissance drones flying from Hungary. Subsequently, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó responded to the Ukrainian president's statement in an abrupt and undiplomatic manner. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, in turn, responded to Szijjártó. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine then reported that on the morning of September 26, 2025, Ukrainian Armed Forces radar systems had twice detected a drone-type aircraft flying at different altitudes over Ukrainian airspace over the territory of Zakarpattia region. A map of the drone's route from Hungary to Ukraine was published, and Szijjártó called it a "fake."