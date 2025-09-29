Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:18 29.09.2025

Sybiha: We really expect decisive steps towards full use of Russian assets

2 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha emphasized that strengthening Ukraine and fully utilizing Russia's frozen assets is an important element of the joint fight against Russia with partners.

"We truly expect decisive steps to fully utilize Russian assets so that Ukraine can now purchase additional weapons from America and Europe. For Ukrainians, this could be an effective tool and a strong response to Russia's escalation," he said at a panel discussion at the Warsaw Security Forum.

Sybiha emphasized the importance of synchronizing European sanctions with US restrictive measures. He believes sanctions are the key to forcing Putin to the negotiating table.

"It's time for our partners to shed their daydreams and illusions. It's time to acknowledge that Russia is waging a hybrid war against all of us, against the entire transatlantic community. Europe and the US aren't fighting against Russia, but Russia is fighting against Europe and the US," the minister noted.

The Minister emphasized the importance of the recent successful meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump and reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to organizing a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia, which should result in a ceasefire.

According to Sybiha, it is important not only to find a way to end the war but also to prevent further aggression in the future. The solution lies in developing defense infrastructure and reliable, legally binding security guarantees. The minister specifically noted the role of the United States in supporting peace initiatives and emphasized the importance of the post-war military presence of European and other partner troops in Ukraine, with US support.

Ukraine's full membership in the European Union must become an important element of security guarantees. In this context, Sybiha noted the significance of the results of the parliamentary elections held in Moldova on September 28. He noted that Russia failed to influence the popular vote, and this is a significant day for Europe.

The head of the Ukrainian diplomatic department called on partners to seize this moment, find the right formula to overcome Hungary's veto, and open negotiation clusters for Ukraine and Moldova in the near future.

