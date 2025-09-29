Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:31 29.09.2025

EU may restrict travel of Russian diplomats in Europe – media

2 min read
EU may restrict travel of Russian diplomats in Europe – media

Brussels proposes to restrict the movement of Russian diplomats across EU countries; such measures may become part of the 19th package of sanctions against Russia, EUobserver reported on Monday, citing a document.

"Under the proposed rules, if a Russian diplomat based in, for example, Brussels wants to travel to The Hague via Luxembourg, he or she must notify the Luxembourg and Dutch authorities 'at least 24 hours' before crossing the border," the publication says, referring to the proposed suggestion.

Diplomats will need to provide full details of the vehicle they plan to travel in, as well as inform authorities of the border crossings they will be passing through and the dates of travel. If diplomats plan to use a plane, train or bus, they must provide "the carrier's name, route code or equivalent."

At the same time, according to the proposal, EU countries, after considering such requests, will be able to ban entry or introduce additional requirements for travel permits.

The publication writes that this proposal was discussed in Brussels on Friday. It was generally received positively, and discussions will continue this week.

At the same time, a European diplomat told EUobserver that "some believe that Moscow may in response restrict the movement of Western diplomats in Russia."

Tags: #restrictions #russian #eu

