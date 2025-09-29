Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:15 29.09.2025

Merz discusses further aid to Ukraine with Volodymyr Klitschko

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has met with Olympic boxing champion Volodymyr Klitschko, brother of the mayor of Kyiv, co-founder of the Klitschko Brothers Foundation, which helps children affected by war, and discussed further assistance to Ukraine with him.

"An incredible day in Berlin. During the Schwarz Ecosystem Summit, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz gave a wonderful speech with a grand vision of a strong Europe, in which Germany plays its role and Ukraine has its rightful place. Peace must return; this is the key to our prosperity. The message is clear: peace requires strength," Volodymyr Klitschko said on Instagram.

For his part, the German Chancellor spoke about his meeting and his brother Vitaliy in Kyiv earlier. "I was happy to meet Wladimir again today on the sidelines of the Schwarz Ecosystem Summit in Berlin," Merz wrote on Instagram.

It was previously reported that Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, together with Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner, are working on organizing an international investment forum "Berlin Platform", which will raise funds for the restoration of Ukraine. German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, after meeting with Klitschko, decided to allocate EUR 2 million and purchase drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

