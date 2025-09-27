Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:27 27.09.2025

Zelenskyy: 92 Russian drones head toward Poland on Sept 10, Ukraine down them on its territory

1 min read
Zelenskyy: 92 Russian drones head toward Poland on Sept 10, Ukraine down them on its territory

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that on September 10, 92 Russian drones flew to Poland, Ukraine shot them down over its territory, but 19 of them reached the territory of Poland.

"Some 92 drones flew to Poland. We shot them all down, while 19 reached them. Yes, we shot them down on the territory of Ukraine… We can say that they were flying to us. But we see the direction and, as they say, the choreography of this flight. Therefore, we believe that 92 were flying," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Saturday.

Tags: #drones #poland

MORE ABOUT

12:23 27.09.2025
URCS helps eliminate consequences of Russian drone attack in Zaporizhia

URCS helps eliminate consequences of Russian drone attack in Zaporizhia

20:55 26.09.2025
Russia may use tankers to launch drones to Denmark, Norway, Baltic countries – Zelenskyy

Russia may use tankers to launch drones to Denmark, Norway, Baltic countries – Zelenskyy

17:08 26.09.2025
Ukrainian military detects reconnaissance drones in our airspace, probably Hungarian - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian military detects reconnaissance drones in our airspace, probably Hungarian - Zelenskyy

12:47 26.09.2025
Poroshenko turns 60: The best gift is donation to Sprava Hromad for drone detectors for military, which the birthday celebrant will double

Poroshenko turns 60: The best gift is donation to Sprava Hromad for drone detectors for military, which the birthday celebrant will double

11:35 26.09.2025
Search for UPA soldier remains begins in Poland September 30

Search for UPA soldier remains begins in Poland September 30

11:25 26.09.2025
Russia seeks to paralyze air traffic in Europe with drones - CCD head

Russia seeks to paralyze air traffic in Europe with drones - CCD head

17:05 24.09.2025
Zelenskyy at UNGA: Tens of thousands of people have already learned to kill with drones because of the war against Russia

Zelenskyy at UNGA: Tens of thousands of people have already learned to kill with drones because of the war against Russia

17:03 24.09.2025
Zelenskyy at UNGA: Ukraine has drones that can fly 2,000-3,000 km

Zelenskyy at UNGA: Ukraine has drones that can fly 2,000-3,000 km

12:35 24.09.2025
Drones inflict nearly 80% losses of personnel and equipment – Zaluzhny

Drones inflict nearly 80% losses of personnel and equipment – Zaluzhny

10:57 24.09.2025
SBU drones hit Gazprom Naftohim Salavat for second time in a week - source

SBU drones hit Gazprom Naftohim Salavat for second time in a week - source

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy states about Transnistria-related risks due to changes in Moldovan parliament

If Kyiv is threatened with blackout, Kremlin should know that there will be blackout in Moscow – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to export weapons that are not in short supply – Zelenskyy

Ukraine launches production of drones-interceptors, but funding remains insufficient – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Hungarian drone detected in Ukrainian airspace

LATEST

SBU drones stop oil pumping station's operation in Russia's Chuvashia – source

Delta system only tracks enemy in specific settlements, and does not confirm occupation – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy states about Transnistria-related risks due to changes in Moldovan parliament

If Kyiv is threatened with blackout, Kremlin should know that there will be blackout in Moscow – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to export weapons that are not in short supply – Zelenskyy

Ukraine launches production of drones-interceptors, but funding remains insufficient – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Hungarian drone detected in Ukrainian airspace

Ukraine to send advisory group to some countries on countering Russian drones – Zelenskyy

Israel's Patriot air defense system already operating in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Combat officer Pohrebysky: UK recognizes Voloshyn's activities harmful, while I face sixth year on trial for attacking him

AD
AD