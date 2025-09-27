Zelenskyy: 92 Russian drones head toward Poland on Sept 10, Ukraine down them on its territory

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that on September 10, 92 Russian drones flew to Poland, Ukraine shot them down over its territory, but 19 of them reached the territory of Poland.

"Some 92 drones flew to Poland. We shot them all down, while 19 reached them. Yes, we shot them down on the territory of Ukraine… We can say that they were flying to us. But we see the direction and, as they say, the choreography of this flight. Therefore, we believe that 92 were flying," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Saturday.