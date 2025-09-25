Ukrainian naval drones paralyze Russian oil terminals in Tuapse and Novorossiysk

On September 24, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR) attacked Russian logistics facilities on the Black Sea coast - the ports in Novorossiysk and Tuapse.

As sources in the Ukrainian special services told the Interfax-Ukraine agency, as a result of the GUR operation, the work of the Transneft oil loading complex and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal, located near Novorossiysk, where the Russians loaded their tankers with oil - including from the so-called shadow fleet, was paralyzed.

These Russian oil transshipment points are capable of exporting 2 million barrels of raw material per day in total.

The GUR sea drones also hit and blew up the oil loading pier of one of Russia's largest terminals in the port of Tuapse.

"The attack on the oil export facilities of the aggressor state of Russia, which fuels the criminal war against Ukraine, also once again demonstrated the crookedness of the Russian grouping, which is assigned to guard the Black Sea ports," the agency's interlocutor noted.

According to sources, the chaotic and inaccurate fire of the Russian military caused the destruction of residential buildings, destroyed several cars, and caused panic among the population in Novorossiysk, Tuapse, and also in Sochi, located several dozen kilometers from the site of the attack, where local leaders announced an emergency evacuation from the beaches.

"The fight against the shadow oil export of the aggressor state of Russia continues," the interlocutor added.