Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:49 25.09.2025

Ukrainian naval drones paralyze Russian oil terminals in Tuapse and Novorossiysk

2 min read

On September 24, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR) attacked Russian logistics facilities on the Black Sea coast - the ports in Novorossiysk and Tuapse.

As sources in the Ukrainian special services told the Interfax-Ukraine agency, as a result of the GUR operation, the work of the Transneft oil loading complex and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal, located near Novorossiysk, where the Russians loaded their tankers with oil - including from the so-called shadow fleet, was paralyzed.

These Russian oil transshipment points are capable of exporting 2 million barrels of raw material per day in total.

The GUR sea drones also hit and blew up the oil loading pier of one of Russia's largest terminals in the port of Tuapse.

"The attack on the oil export facilities of the aggressor state of Russia, which fuels the criminal war against Ukraine, also once again demonstrated the crookedness of the Russian grouping, which is assigned to guard the Black Sea ports," the agency's interlocutor noted.

According to sources, the chaotic and inaccurate fire of the Russian military caused the destruction of residential buildings, destroyed several cars, and caused panic among the population in Novorossiysk, Tuapse, and also in Sochi, located several dozen kilometers from the site of the attack, where local leaders announced an emergency evacuation from the beaches.

"The fight against the shadow oil export of the aggressor state of Russia continues," the interlocutor added.

 

Tags: #gur #russian #novorossiysk

MORE ABOUT

12:10 25.09.2025
Ukrainian intelligence strikes cripple Russia's fast payment banking network

Ukrainian intelligence strikes cripple Russia's fast payment banking network

10:01 25.09.2025
Unacceptable that Russian energy is returning to EU 'through back door' - von der Leyen

Unacceptable that Russian energy is returning to EU 'through back door' - von der Leyen

09:07 25.09.2025
GUR destroys two Russian An-26s, enemy radar in Russia-occupied Crimea

GUR destroys two Russian An-26s, enemy radar in Russia-occupied Crimea

09:09 22.09.2025
Ukraine destroys 2 Russian 'Chaika' amphibious aircraft

Ukraine destroys 2 Russian 'Chaika' amphibious aircraft

13:53 20.09.2025
Zelenskyy says Trump's decisive moves could push some European states to abandon Russian energy

Zelenskyy says Trump's decisive moves could push some European states to abandon Russian energy

12:45 20.09.2025
Zelenskyy violation of Estonia airspace by Russian military aircraft is systematic Russian campaign directed against Europe, NATO

Zelenskyy violation of Estonia airspace by Russian military aircraft is systematic Russian campaign directed against Europe, NATO

19:37 18.09.2025
Russia’s population may decline by at least 25% in next 50 years

Russia’s population may decline by at least 25% in next 50 years

09:10 18.09.2025
Russian invaders lose 930 people, 122 units of special equipment in day - General Staff

Russian invaders lose 930 people, 122 units of special equipment in day - General Staff

09:08 18.09.2025
Russian invaders lose 160 people on Pokrovsk axis - General Staff

Russian invaders lose 160 people on Pokrovsk axis - General Staff

17:56 17.09.2025
Russians not to be able to conduct mass operations due to heavy casualties – Zelenskyy

Russians not to be able to conduct mass operations due to heavy casualties – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Publishing houses face fines for late school textbook deliveries - Ministry of Education

Zelenskyy says Ukraine will create export platforms in the US, Europe, Middle East

Zelenskyy says he won't seek reelection after war ends

Ukraine has direct support from Trump for strikes on Russian targets – Zelenskyy

GUR destroys two Russian An-26s, enemy radar in Russia-occupied Crimea

LATEST

Publishing houses face fines for late school textbook deliveries - Ministry of Education

Situation in Kupyansk is critical, but controlled by AFU

URCS opens nursing college in Kyiv

Trump wants to shift responsibility for ending the war in Ukraine to Europe - Tusk

Zelenskyy says Ukraine will create export platforms in the US, Europe, Middle East

Rheinmetall to build artillery ammunition production plant in Latvia

Zelenskyy discusses front-line situation and air defense with US congressional delegation

Russian drone incursions on agenda for 'Drone Wall' meeting and EU summit

Lisovyi blames schools for poor engineering and science enrollment

Ukrainian and Kazakh police bust intl fraudulent call center in Bukovyna - National Police

AD
AD