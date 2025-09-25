Case of SBU employee caught extorting $300,000 transferred to court – SAPO

The prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) has sent to the court an indictment against the head of the sector of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and two other individuals who were caught extorting $300,000 in illegal gain, the SAPO said on Telegram on Thursday.

The anti-corruption prosecutor's office noted that the unit headed by the accused was carrying out an order to conduct procedural actions by the investigator of the Main Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine in criminal proceedings on the fact of organizing an illegal channel for crossing the state border in order to smuggle persons evading conscription into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"With the participation of two intermediaries (one of whom is a former SBU employee), the head of the sector demanded $300,000 from the person involved in the relevant case for destroying part of the case materials and disclosing to him the circumstances that had already been established," the SAPO report says.

The prosecutor's office notes that in case of refusal, the head of the sector threatened to take measures to further bring the person to criminal liability under more severe articles against the foundations of national security.

"The investigation documented the fact that the SBU employee received part of the agreed funds - $72,000," the report notes.

The actions of the head of the sector are qualified under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and those of his accomplices - under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.