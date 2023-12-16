SAP will invest EUR2 mln in product localization in Ukraine in 2024

Software and cloud services developer SAP (Germany) plans to invest EUR2 million in localizing its products in Ukraine in 2024, the Ministry of Digital Transformation reported on Facebook.

“Since the beginning of 2022, the company (SAP) has been supporting Ukraine by providing services and software licenses for free, and now it has decided to continue doing this until the end of the first quarter of 2024,” wrote the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology – Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on Facebook on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the company’s technological support provided to Ukraine for 2023-2024 is estimated at EUR65 million.

Fedorov recalled that in 2023, the Ministry of Defense introduced a system from SAP, which helps manage some of the resources; in particular, it accelerated the processing of requests from brigades for the supply of things. To date, 44 countries use SAP products in the defense sector, including 28 out of 31 NATO member countries working in this system, the deputy prime minister said.

According to him, SAP products also help in the field of medical procurement.

“We introduced a cloud-based solution to this area to quickly find and attract suppliers who can deliver critically needed goods. The company also helped set up catalogs for searching and comparing prices for specific medical products - this made it possible to purchase them at lower prices,” Fedorov said.

The ministry also recalled that SAP recently launched the ERP solution for medium-sized businesses GROW with SAP, and joining SAP Business Network simplifies the entry of Ukrainian goods into international markets.

Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is implementing an automated defense resource management system based on System Analysis Program Development (SAP), which is one of the leading systems in the field of logistics in the world.