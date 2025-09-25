Cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense (GUR) of Ukraine have conducted a successful attack and paralyzed the work of the Russian national payment system "SVR," which is actively used to transfer funds to Russian "charitable and volunteer organizations" that support the so-called "Limited Military Operation."

As intelligence sources told the Interfax-Ukraine agency, as a result of the DDOS attack on the payment system "SVR" and the provider "TransTeleCom," many Russians were unable to make instant transfers and make online payments.

Mass complaints appeared on social networks in Yekaterinburg about the impossibility of online payment for public transport or payments at gas stations.

The cyber attack also left hundreds of thousands of subscribers of local providers in many regions of the Russian Federation without the Internet and interactive television.

Estimated economic losses resulting from the DDOS attack on the SVR payment system amount to up to $30 million.